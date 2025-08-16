Marvel’s latest reboot of its First Family superhero team, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, received rave reviews from both critics and moviegoers, boasting an 86% Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score, a 91% audience score, and a solid 7.3/10 IMDb rating. With a global haul of nearly $443 million (according to Box Office Mojo), First Steps currently ranks among the top 10 highest-grossing films worldwide this year.

In doing so, it has just overtaken the lifetime earnings of Robin Williams’ iconic comedy-drama Mrs. Doubtfire (1993), which grossed over $441 million worldwide (as per Box Office Mojo). The superhero movie is now closing in on Men in Black II (2002), a sci-fi blockbuster starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones. Here’s how much more The Fantastic Four: First Steps needs to earn to surpass it.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Box Office Summary

North America: $238.2 million

International: $204.6 million

Worldwide: $442.8 million

Men in Black II – Box Office Summary

North America: $193.7 million

International: $251.4 million

Worldwide: $445.1 million

Based on the box office breakdown, The Fantastic Four: First Steps needs to earn approximately $2.2 million more to surpass the Men in Black sequel. Depending on when you read this, it may have already crossed this milestone.

Can First Steps Outperform The Highest-Grossing Men in Black Movie?

According to Box Office Mojo, here’s how the other three Men in Black films performed worldwide:

Men in Black 3 (2012) – $654.2 million Men in Black: International (2019) – $253.9 million Men in Black (2002) – $250.7 million

With a worldwide haul of $442.9 million, The Fantastic Four: First Steps has already surpassed the first Men in Black film and the 2019 sequel. However, based on its current momentum worldwide, it’s unlikely to match Men in Black³, the highest-grossing installment in the franchise.

What Is The Fantastic Four: First Steps About?

Directed by Matt Shakman, the film is set against the backdrop of a 1960s-inspired retro-futuristic alternate universe. The story follows four brilliant young scientists—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), who gain extraordinary powers after a cosmic experiment goes wrong.

When a powerful space god, Galactus (Ralph Ineson), and his Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), threaten the existence of the entire planet, the newly formed Fantastic Four must rise to the occasion to save the world.

