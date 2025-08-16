Thalaivan Thalaivii, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen in the lead roles, is a big success story at the Indian box office. Mounted on a controlled budget, the film raked in solid numbers. After securing a hit, it still had some fuel in it but due to the grand release of Rajinikanth’s Coolie, it got severely impacted. Due to this, it missed the chance of becoming a super hit. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Gets severely impacted due to Coolie

The Kollywood romantic comedy received mixed reviews from critics, but favorable word-of-mouth among the audience resulted in healthy numbers. It maintained a consistent pace throughout its run, but on the third Thursday, day 21, it witnessed a major drop as Coolie took away most of the screens in Tamil Nadu.

How much did Thalaivan Thalaivii earn at the Indian box office in 22 days?

On day 20, Thalaivan Thalaivii did a business of 54 lakh. On day 21, it dropped significantly and earned just 2 lakh. Yesterday, on day 22, it saw some growth due to Independence Day and earned 13 lakh. Overall, the film earned 57.56 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 67.92 crores.

Box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 32.75 crores

Week 2 – 17.3 crores

Week 3 – 7.38 crores

Day 22 – 13 lakh

Total – 57.56 crores

Box office and verdict

Reportedly, Thalaivan Thalaivii was made on a budget of just 25 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 57.56 crores so far, thus enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 32.56 crores. Calculated further, it equals 130.24% returns. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a hit verdict at the Indian box office.

A particular film needs 150% returns to secure a super hit verdict, and for the Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen starrer, the target is 62.5 crores. It isn’t far, but due to its slow pace, the film will miss its targeted collection and a super hit verdict.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Athadu Re-Release North America Box Office: Ends Its Impressive Run As 2nd Highest-Grossing Re-Release Ever!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News