Liam Neeson has taken The Naked Gun to a new milestone at the box office in only two weeks. The film brings back the comedy franchise with Neeson playing Frank Drebin Jr., the son of Leslie Nielsen’s unforgettable character. The movie, released on August 1, entered theaters with a modest start, opening at number three behind The Bad Guys 2 and Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps but now it seems to have picked some momentum.

The Naked Gun’s Rapid Box Office Growth

The Naked Gun pulled in $16.5 million during its debut weekend. However, the opening figure did not suggest what would follow, as the movie quickly climbed and became Neeson’s highest-grossing film of the decade.

By its 14th day, The Naked Gun had collected $60.5 million worldwide. Of this, $37.1 million came from the domestic box office while $23.4 million was earned internationally, per Box Office Mojo.

The Naked Gun Box Office Summary

Domestic – $37.1m

International – $23.4m

Worldwide – $60.5m

The Naked Gun Still Needs to Break $100m Barrier to Break Even

The Akiva Schaffer-directed reboot, with a production cost of $42 million, still has to climb a steep ladder and earn at least around $105 million worldwide to make way into the profitable territory. However, even though that seems highly unlikely as of now, the recent box office figures has cemented its place as the third highest-grossing live-action comedy movie of 2025, trailing only behind Materialists ($65 million) and Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy ($140.1 million), per Screenrant.

The Naked Gun’s crossing of $60 million mark makes it the 35th film of the year to reach that number, which is a strong result for a legacy sequel in a genre that rarely dominates modern theaters. Neeson’s presence and the return of the franchise have clearly pulled in audiences, keeping the movie well on track for an even larger total in the weeks ahead.

