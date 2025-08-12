Liam Neeson’s return to slapstick comedy in The Naked Gun reboot is proving to be a solid performer at the box office. The film, teaming up with Pamela Anderson, wrapped up its second weekend in fifth place domestically, bringing in more than $8 million in the US alone.

Liam Neeson’s The Naked Gun Reboot Passes a Box Office Milestone

The lift has pushed The Naked Gun’s worldwide earnings to $56.3 million, overtaking the 1994 sequel Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult ($51.1m) by around $5 million, though without adjusting for inflation, per Box Office Mojo.

The Naked Gun Box Office Summary

North America- $32.9 million

International – $23.4 million

Worldwide – $56.3 million

Weapons Leads the Weekend Box Office With a Strong Debut

While The Naked Gun is having a respectable run, the top of the charts belongs to Zach Cregger’s horror release Weapons. It debuted to $42.5 million in the US and reached a $71 million global total in only a few days, surpassing the domestic earnings of Cregger’s earlier hit Barbarian ($45m). This also puts it well ahead of The Naked Gun’s global figure.

Another new entry, Freakier Friday starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, opened in second place with $43.8 million worldwide against a reported $42 million budget. It has matched its costs early on, but it has yet to show if it will surpass moderate success.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps crossed $200 million internationally, continuing the MCU’s box office pull. James Gunn’s Superman, led by David Corenswet, is now closing in on a place among the top 200 highest-grossing films of all time.

Despite not dominating the revenue charts, The Naked Gun has won strong praise from critics. Reviews have highlighted its sharp direction and committed performances. Many have called it one of the funniest films in recent memory, hinting at potential for a new run of films under the rebooted brand.

For now, it remains in theaters, steadily adding to its total.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

