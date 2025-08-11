Superman has made a strong comeback on the big screen, delivering a much-needed win for DC after several underperforming films. The movie, directed by James Gunn, has already surpassed the domestic earnings of the 2016 release Suicide Squad, which had far less critical approval.

Superman Surpasses Suicide Squad At The North America Box Office

Superman, with $331.2 million earned in North America, edges out Suicide Squad’s $325.1 million run (per Box Office Mojo). Globally, the new Superman stands at $578.8 million as of now.

Superman Box Office Summary

Domestic – $331.2m

International – $247.6m

Worldwide Collection – $578.8m

This success is notable in a time when both Marvel and DC have seen their superhero films struggle since the pandemic. Gunn’s version brings a brighter tone, led by David Corenswet as Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and other well-known names. Strong reviews have helped too, with critics giving it an 83% score on Rotten Tomatoes, compared to Suicide Squad’s 26%.

A Difficult Era For Superhero Movies

In recent years, films like Shazam! Fury of the Gods ($134.1m), The Flash ($271.4m), and The Marvels ($206.1m) have failed to connect with audiences globally, sometimes losing money despite heavy promotion. This makes Superman’s performance even more significant, and with a reported budget of $225 million, the film appears to be turning a profit, something not guaranteed for blockbusters in this period.

The film’s financial stability could improve further once it moves to streaming, where interest is expected to remain high. For Warner Bros., this is more than a box office figure and is a sign that a fresh approach to the DC Universe might finally be working. Superman’s victory at the domestic box office over a major 2016 release marks an encouraging start for a franchise aiming to rebuild from years of mixed reception.

Superman Trailer

