Superman has achieved new heights at the domestic box office. It has surpassed Batman v Superman’s collection in North America and become the biggest DC movie featuring Clark Kent. David Corenswet’s film has also beaten the domestic gross of Suicide Squad. This week, it is tracking to beat James Gunn-helmed Guardians of the Galaxy and a few more comic book movies domestically. Keep scrolling for more.

The movie is exceeding expectations with its great performance, especially at the domestic box office. It is the third highest-grossing film of the year in North America and the highest-grossing solo Clark Kent movie ever. Owing to multiple new releases, the DC flick has dropped out of the domestic top 5 rankings this weekend.

Superman’s box office collection on its 5th weekend at the domestic box office

Based on Box Office Mojo data, Superman collected a solid $7.8 million on its fifth three-day weekend. It is one of the biggest three-day weekends in the history of DC releases. The movie still has solid legs at the box office, as it only declined by -43.1% from last weekend. The DC movie lost 615 theaters on Friday but is still going strong. After 31 days, the domestic total of the DC flick is $331.2 million.

5th 3-day weekend breakdown

Friday, Day 29 – $2.2 million

Saturday, Day 30 – $3.3 million

Sunday, Day 31 – $2.3 million

Total – $7.8 million

Surpassed Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice to become the biggest DC film in history to feature Superman

Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill starrer Dawn of Justice was released in 2016, and it is the biggest ever DC film in North America to feature Clark Kent. Affleck’s film collected $330.4 million in its domestic run and was also the 7th highest-grossing DC movie of all time domestically. James Gunn‘s latest film has surpassed Batman v Superman as the 7th highest-grossing DC film ever in North America. It is also the highest-grossing DC film to feature Kal-El.

David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan‘s DCU movie is set to be released on digital platforms on August 26. Released on July 11, the movie is now tracking to earn around $360 million in its domestic run. Globally, the film has collected $578.8 million so far and is still counting.

Box Office Summary

North America – $331.2 million

International – $247.6 million

Worldwide – $578.8 million

