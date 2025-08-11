The verdict is out for Lindsay Lohan’s comedy film, Freakier Friday. The sequel’s opening weekend collection surpassed the previous film’s by a significant margin, which is a great start for the film. It lost the top spot to Weapons, but it does not matter because they have different target audiences. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film received positive reviews from the critics on Rotten Tomatoes and their collective consensus states, “It doesn’t reinvent the original’s story so much as it swaps the formula around for a frothy good time, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan easily slipping back into roles that fit them like mixed-and-matched gloves.”

Freakier Friday’s opening weekend collection at the domestic box office

According to the latest data provided by Box Office Mojo, Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis‘ film collected a strong $29 million on its three-day opening weekend at the North American box office. This beat The Naked Gun‘s $16.8 million opening weekend collection. The film, which has an A rating on CinemaScore, debuted at #2 in domestic rankings.

3-day weekend breakdown

Friday, Day 1 – $12.7 million

Saturday, Day 2 – $9.1 million

Sunday, Day 3 – $7.2 million

Total – $29.0 million

30% higher opening weekend collection than its predecessor

The first film, Freaky Friday, was released in 2003 and collected $22.2 million on its debut weekend in North America. The sequel has collected more than 30% of its predecessor’s debut weekend collection. It earned $110.2 million in its domestic run and $160.8 million globally. Freaky Friday is expected to do better than that, setting a new benchmark.

Worldwide collection update

The film also had a strong debut in overseas markets. It opened to a $15.5 million opening weekend collection at the international box office, so the sequel’s global debut is $44.5 million. It missed its budget by a whisker. Lindsay Lohan‘s film was made on an estimated budget of $45 million. The film has already won one battle: recovering its budget. Freakier Friday was released on August 8.

Box Office Summary

North America – $29.0 million

International – $15.5 million

Worldwide – $44.5 million

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Naked Gun Worldwide Box Office: Poised To Overtake Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult As The Franchise’s 3rd Highest-Grosser

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News