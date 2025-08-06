Freakier Friday, a sequel to the 2003 body-swap fantasy comedy film Freaky Friday, is set to hit theaters on August 8, 2025. Starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in the lead roles, the film is already earning praise from critics and has debuted with a strong Rotten Tomatoes score. Read on to find out more about the 2003 film, what to expect from the upcoming sequel, and what critics are saying about the latest installment.

What Is Freaky Friday (2003) About

Directed by Mark Waters, the film was based on Mary Rodgers’ 1972 novel of the same name. The story follows a mother-daughter duo, Tess and Anna (played by Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan), who don’t get along with each other. Their lives take a drastic turn when they magically wake up in each other’s bodies because of a mysterious fortune cookie. As they’re forced to live one another’s lives, a series of amusing events leads them to understand each other like never before.

FREAKY FRIDAY turns 21 today — so raise a glass to the mother-daughter body swap comedy starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis. pic.twitter.com/vjt2t5CJLe — The Academy (@TheAcademy) August 6, 2024

What To Expect From Freakier Friday?

Directed by Nisha Ganatra, the sequel picks up many years after the events of the 2003 film. The story follows Anna, now an adult and a mother, who is busy with her wedding preparations. After a visit to a fortune teller with Tess, a sudden lightning strike triggers another magical body swap. But this time, Tess and Anna aren’t the only ones caught in the chaos.

Freakier Friday – Rotten Tomatoes Score

The sequel currently holds an impressive 80% critics’ score on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “Freakier Friday doesn’t reinvent the original’s story so much as it swaps the formula around for a frothy good time, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan easily slipping back into roles that fit them like mixed-and-matched gloves.” Based on the critics’ reviews so far, the sequel seems like a fun and worthwhile watch, especially for fans of the 2003 film.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are back! Experience Freakier Friday @AMCTheatres August 8. Get tickets now: https://t.co/jV1x70FOFU pic.twitter.com/PYHfOAHpiP — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) July 11, 2025

Freaky Friday vs. Freakier Friday – Which Film Fares Better On Rotten Tomatoes

Now that we already have the current Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score of Freakier Friday, the question is: Is it better than its predecessor? The 2003 film Freaky Friday holds a critics’ score of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, noticeably higher than the 79% rating of the sequel. However, the earlier film received a relatively low audience score of just 58%. It remains to be seen whether the sequel can outperform the original in terms of audience reception.

Freakier Friday – Official Trailer

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Rental Family Trailer Out: Brendan Fraser Lands An Unusual Job While Trying To Find Purpose In Hikari’s Comedy-Drama

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News