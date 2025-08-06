Searchlight Pictures released the official trailer for Rental Family, an upcoming comedy-drama starring Brendan Fraser. Hikari directed, co-wrote, and produced the film, which also stars Takehiro Hira, Mari Yamamoto, Akira Emoto, and newcomer Shannon Gorman.

Rental Family Trailer: Brendan Fraser Lands A Unique Gig In Japan

The comedy-drama is set in modern-day Tokyo and follows an American actor (Brendan Fraser) who struggles to find a purpose in life until he lands an unusual job that requires him to work for a Japanese “rental family” agency. He is asked to play stand-in roles for strangers as part of the gig.

As Fraser’s protagonist gets involved in the world of his clients, he begins to form genuine bonds that blur the lines between performance and reality. Confronting the moral complexities of his work, he rediscovers purpose, belonging, and the quiet beauty of human connection.

Rental Family: Release Date

With a screenplay by Hikari and Stephen Blahut, Rental Family is produced by Sight Unseen Pictures’ Julia Lebedev and Eddie Vaisman, as well as Knockonwood’s Shin Yamaguchi. The film will premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival in September 2025 and then be released in theatres across the US on November 21, 2025.

You can check out the trailer for Rental Family below:

