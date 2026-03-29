The Mummy Returns is a nostalgic fantasy-action-adventure film by Stephen Sommers. It is the second film in The Mummy film series. The Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz starrer movie has been re-released in the theaters in North America, and it has landed a spot in the domestic top 10 despite the new releases and with limited screenings.

According to reports, it was a commercial hit and the highest-grossing film in the franchise. Dwayne Johnson made his film acting debut with this action-adventure movie. The movie was followed by two sequels, The Scorpion King and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor. It has gained more fans over the years, and Frases has become one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors.

The Mummy Returns’ 25th anniversary re-release box office collection

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, The Mummy Returns made a modest yet notable comeback at the North American box office on its 25th anniversary. It collected around $190k at the box office in North America on limited screens. The film has been released in 1430 theaters and debuted at #10 in the domestic box office rankings. The film has earned more than Wuthering Heights’ day 43 gross. It was released across 1,430 theaters in North America and has earned an average of $132 per theater.

More about the film’s box office performance

In its original run, the film grossed $202.0 million at the domestic box office, and there has been little change since the multiple re-releases. With Project Hail Mary and Hoppers running in theaters, it might not be able to do much with this re-release either. Internationally, the film has reached $241.2 million cume and, when combined with the domestic total, the worldwide total has reached $443.5 million. It might beat Interstellar’s domestic box office total of $203.2 million.

What is the plot of The Mummy Returns?

The story follows the mummified remains of Imhotep as they are transported to a London museum, where he is accidentally resurrected, unleashing a new wave of destruction and vengeance upon the living. The Mummu Returns was re-released on March 27.

Box office summary of the film

Domestic – $202.2 million

International – $241.3 million

Worldwide – $443.5 million

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