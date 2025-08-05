Engaged in 2014, George Clooney and Amal Clooney are at the top of the food chain when it comes to power couples in Hollywood. They are a union of Hollywood superstardom and legal brilliance. George is a phenomenal actor who boasts a unique legacy in the American film industry. Amal Clooney is one of the sharpest legal minds on the planet. An international human rights lawyer par excellence, she is a force reckoned with in courtrooms.

Together, they hold a massive net worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, their combined wealth amounts to a staggering $550M. Their sources of income and investments ensure that this number soars higher year after year. Let’s take a closer look at the financial and career profiles of each iconic duo.

George Clooney’s Net Worth: Hollywood, Tequila & Business Genius

George Clooney has had a magnificent Hollywood career, with several super-successful films. He rose to fame with ER in the ’90s and became a global superstar with blockbusters like Ocean’s Eleven, Syriana, Gravity, and The Descendants. The Gravity star has an impressive line of awards for his magical run.

#4 George Clooney Net Worth – $500 million#GeorgeClooney is an American actor who has a net worth of $500 million. Tequila. In 2017, George and his two partners sold Casamigos to Diageo for $1 billion. pic.twitter.com/cGEqM61f4N — Famous People Today (@today_famous) May 2, 2024

This includes 2 Academy Awards and 3 Golden Globes. Apart from running his own production company, Smokehouse Pictures, which does major work every year, he is also a co-founder of Casamigos Tequila with Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman. In 2017, the brand was sold to Diageo for up to $1 billion, making it one of the most lucrative celebrity business deals ever. Thus highlighting his business acumen and dedication.

Additionally, he has also been associated with several high-profile brand associations, including that of Nespresso, which had reportedly netted him several million dollars. In addition, he has an enviable real estate portfolio with holdings in many EU countries and the United States. Celebrity Net Worth reports his Net Worth to be around $500 million.

Amal Clooney’s Net Worth: Legal Brilliance & Global Influence

Amal Clooney is an alumnus of one of the most prestigious institutions in America. She has studied at Oxford University and New York University School of Law. An ace-tier lawyer, her list of clients includes Julian Assange, Nadia Murad, and former Prime Ministers.

Amal Clooney’s net worth in 2025 is estimated at $50 million, stemming from her work as an international human rights barrister, consulting for entities like the UN, teaching, and public speaking. Her advocacy shapes global justice efforts significantly. pic.twitter.com/jG5RRjX83I — Nyra Kraal (@NyraKraal) April 23, 2025

She is also famous for her work with the United Nations and various international human rights bodies. Amal has earned great appreciation for tackling cases involving genocide, war crimes, and freedom of the press and for bringing meaningful change to the world.

The 47-year-old has co-authored various books and lectures at Columbia Law School. Finally, she is also a co-founder at Clooney Foundation for Justice, with initiatives across Africa, Asia, and Europe. Celebrity Net Worth estimates her wealth at $50 million. An inspiration for countless people around the world, as a couple, they represent the best of what America has to offer.

