Zack Snyder’s Justice League nearly featured John Stewart’s Green Lantern. The director, denied any new production budget by Warner Bros., quietly filmed the character’s scenes at home. But before the final cut was locked, the studio intervened and ordered Stewart’s removal.

Snyder, who wanted to include the DC Comics icon, especially as the franchise’s first Black superhero, pushed back. He even threatened to walk away. However, fearing fans might not get the film at all, he eventually agreed to cut the character (though not without regret)!

Zack Snyder’s Green Lantern Scene Blocked By Studio

Zack Snyder revealed that he secretly shot a Green Lantern sequence in his backyard for Justice League, even after the studio told him not to. “During production, that was a thing they (the studio) insisted on,” Snyder told Esquire. “And I shot stuff anyway, of course, in my yard. And one of the things I shot was the Green Lantern scene.”

Warner Bros., upon discovering the footage, directed Snyder to drop the scene. He resisted and considered quitting. But knowing the risk it posed to the film’s release, he gave in. “I felt bad,” Snyder admitted. “The truth is I didn’t want the fans to not have a movie just based on that one stand that I was going to take.”

Mind you Warner Brothers said no to Zack Snyder about having John Stewart in Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021) because they had planned for the character Five years later? https://t.co/kMnB3pYddc pic.twitter.com/gP2RLHVaFG — Movies And Games Related (@HOUSEOFEL38) November 18, 2024

John Stewart, a major figure in the DC universe and a groundbreaking Black superhero, was supposed to appear in the epilogue. Instead, the final cut featured Harry Lennix as Martian Manhunter speaking to Bruce Wayne.

“The Green Lantern was John Stewart, and that was part of it too,” the DC filmmaker added. “I was like, I don’t want to take a person of color out of this movie. I’m not going to do it. And, but then, but I felt like having Harry Lennix’s Martian Manhunter at the end was, that was OK.”

Though Stewart didn’t make it onscreen, the film still offered glimpses of Green Lantern lore. Yalan Gur appeared briefly in a flashback battle, while Kilowog’s dead body was shown in the Knightmare sequence.

Snyder’s version gave deeper focus to Cyborg and The Flash, and added new characters like Iris West and Ryan Choi. But Stewart’s absence remains one of the cut’s most debated omissions.

