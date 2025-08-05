After creating waves online with his performance as King George in Netflix series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Corey Mylchreest is back again to charm you with his looks. His latest film, My Oxford Year, along with Sofia Carson, is currently streaming on Netflix, and his stellar appearance would definitely make your heart skip a beat. He plays Jamie Davenport, an English poetry professor, whose class you would never wanna miss.

In the film, his on-screen chemistry with Sofia Carson’s character, Anna, was electric—filled with lingering glances, playful banter, and undeniable romantic tension. For rom-com lovers, it’s the perfect blend of charm and heart-fluttering moments. But what is his relationship status in real life? Does Mylchreest have a girlfriend? Scroll ahead to find out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Corey Mylchreest (@coreymylchreest)

What Is Corey Mylchreest’s Relationship Status?

The man is charming and has all the Brit qualities (girls would know). Corey Mylchreest wooed us as King and continued swooning us as a professor. We cannot get over his aura. So imagine if he has a girlfriend in real life, she would be so lucky to have enjoyed all these. Does he have a girlfriend, or is he still handsomely single? Well, the actor likes to keep his personal life private, but in 2023, during an interview with Extra, he made a statement that proved he had a girlfriend.

Corey Mylchreest with his girlfriend Hannah Holland pic.twitter.com/T4235mHqw2 — Corey Mylchreest Archive (@CoreyMArchive) July 15, 2023

While talking about with whom he shared the good news on landing the role for King George, Mylchreest said, “As soon as I got the job, I was like, ‘Alright, I gotta binge this thing.’ I sat down with my girlfriend and we did the whole shebang.” So, who is that lucky lady?

Corey Mylchreest keeps his love life private, but he’s reportedly dating Hannah Holland. The couple is rarely seen in public and was last spotted together at Wimbledon 2024, as per Marie Claire. So, sorry girls, it seems like your King George or professor Jamie (as you wanna call him) is taken and happy in his relationship with his lady.

Corey Mylchreest’s Journey As An Actor

On his work front, although Corey is relatively new in the film and television industry, he has made a name for himself and proved his worth as an actor. Before establishing himself in the industry, he had been a star on the stage. He has done Romeo & Juliet, in which he played Tybalt; apart from that, he also appeared as Demetrius in A Midsummer Night’s Dream and as Edmund in King Lear.

if I had a nickel for every time Corey Mylchreest made me cry, I'd have two nickels. Which isn't a lot, but it's weird that it happened twice. pic.twitter.com/eMf8RNB6x3 — jay (@loopsreid) August 2, 2025

Before making it huge with Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, he made a cameo in Netflix’s series Sandman as Adonis. His upcoming projects include Hostage (2025), a graphic novel live-action adaptation, Blake and Mortimer, and more. His chemistry with India in Queen Charlotte and with Sofia Carson in My Oxford Year proved how effortless an actor he is.

