Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor are proud parents as their daughter, Ella Stiller, made a cameo in And Just Like That, a spin-off series of Sex and the City, featuring Sarah Jessica Parker, Nicole Ari Parker, Kristin Davis, and more. Born in 2002, Ella has followed in her parents’ footsteps and entered the film industry. She began her career in 2010 when she voiced a character in Megamind. Later in 2014, she made her onscreen debut in her father’s film, Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014).

Apart from that, she has also made a few appearances in Escape at Dannemora, Hubie Halloween, Fork, Knife, & Chainsaw, Friday, and Happy Gilmore 2. She is also going to star in the off-Broadway play, Dilaria. Now, her cameo in And Just Like That has grabbed the media’s attention. So, here’s a detailed report about her appearance and what her role has been in the SJP series.

What Is Ella Stiller’s Character In And Just Like That?

On the July 31 episode of And Just Like That, Ella can be seen making an appearance. She plays Mia, who is pregnant and carrying the baby of Brady Hobbes (Niall Cunningham), son of Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and ex-Steve Brady (David Eigenberg). During the episode, while having dinner with mom and dad, Brady reveals that he and Mia have hooked up a couple of times, which led to the pregnancy. Being shocked by the baby news, when Steve makes threatening comments, Brady storms out.

In a shocking twist on “And Just Like That…”, 23-year-old Ella Stiller, daughter of Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor, plays Mia, the unexpected mother-to-be of Brady, leading to a dramatic family confrontation that unravels long-held dynamics. pic.twitter.com/lY3ovTdNmz — Nyra Kraal (@NyraKraal) August 1, 2025

Ella’s first scene in the season shows her with a baby bump. In the episode, Miranda and Charlotte visit Mia’s salon to talk to her about the pregnancy. Miranda keeps her identity hidden, and only when Mia calls Brady her ‘f*ck buddy’, she disclose to her that she is his mother. Knowing her true identity, Mia gets upset and sprays Miranda’s face with water. Although Miranda apologizes and says she wants to get to know the ‘little boy or girl’, Mia says, “Little boy or girl? You’re so binary,” and takes her leave. The whole scene was too chaotic and hilarious.

Ella Stiller’s debut in the Sex and the City universe happened years after that of her paternal grandmother, Anne Meara’s appearance. Anne played Steve’s mother, Mary in the original show’s fifth season. Now, Ella’s appearance has made her parents, Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor, very happy. Her mother once gushed about her gig on Kristin Davis’ Are You A Charlotte podcast in March 2025. She said (via US Weekly), “She got a chance to work with everybody,” and explained that it was her “dream job”. Davis also appreciated her performance and shared how incredible a human being she is.

Ben Stiller, Ella Stiller, Christine Taylor attend "Little Boxes" Premiere – 2016 Tribeca Film Festival at Chelsea Bow Tie Cinemas on April 15, 2016 in New York City. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/iDwaW8IPlh — 𝓛𝓸𝓻𝓲 𝓐𝓷𝓰𝓮𝓵𝓸𝓿𝓪 ® 💋 🌹 (@LorelinaBeauty) July 4, 2024

Watch Ella Stiller’s cameo on And Just Like That, which is currently streaming on HBO Max and Disney+.

