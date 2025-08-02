Sarah Jessica Parker is known for playing iconic roles, be it Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City and the spin-off And Just Like That, or portraying Sarah Sanderson in Hocus Pocus. Over the years, she has emerged as a pop culture icon and earned numerous accolades. However, her stint in Sex and the City will always remain legendary.

Sarah Jessica Parker is not just one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood, but also among the wealthiest. Over the years, she has built a remarkable fortune through her acting career and successful ventures in fashion and beauty. But do you know how much she earned during her time on Sex and the City? Her salary saw a massive jump between Season 3 and Season 4, and the numbers might surprise you. Read on to find out!

How Much Did Sarah Jessica Parker Earn In Sex And The City?

Sex And The City had a good run for six seasons from 1998 to 2004, and as one of the lead characters, Sarah earned quite a lot. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actress took home $50 million for the first three seasons, and that is, well, fair enough as the lead. But hold your horses because the shift in her salary from season 3 to season 4 might leave your jaws open.

By the time season 4 was released, Sarah Jessica Parker had already become a producer of the show, along with playing Carrie Bradshaw. So from season 4, she started to earn $3.2 million per episode, which means that throughout 46 episodes from seasons 4 to 6, she made $147 million. Woof! That’s a lot.

Sex and the City was further made into a movie released in 2008. For that film, the actress earned around $15 million, while for the second movie of the franchise, which was released in 2010, SJP received a paycheck of $20 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Now, as the franchise is coming with a third installment, the actress might have paid a higher salary for this.

Sarah Jessica Parker has been featured in And Just Like That, a spin-off series of Sex and the City, as Carrie Bradshaw. The series has finally concluded, and the actress has even bid goodbye to it, but do you know how much she earned from the show? As per Variety, the actress got more than $1 million per episode of the series. As it had 10 episodes in the first season, it means she received more than $10 million as her paycheck.

