Sofia Carson is back with another rom-com drama, and that too with Corey Mylchreest (the man from Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story), yes, I am sat. The movie My Oxford Year premiered on August 1, 2025, and is currently streaming on Netflix. It is a love story between an American girl, Anna, and a British boy, Jamie. Based on a novel of the same name by Julia Whelan, the storyline follows Anna (Sofia), who, after deferring her offer to do a well-paying finance job for one year, goes to study English poetry at Oxford University, which has always been her dream.

On the very first day of her existence in Oxford, she meets the ever-charming womanizer Jamie Davenport (Corey). Although their first meet-cute (iykyk) wasn’t pleasant, she soon learns that Jamie will be her professor for that year. Soon, sparks can be felt, kebabs have been had, and it’s pretty clear that Anna and Jamie will go somewhere from here. So what happens to the lead characters by the end of the film? Scroll ahead.

My Oxford Year: Does Anna & Jamie Get Together?

(Spoiler alert), Anna De La Vega (played by Sofia Carson) has a job at Goldman Sachs, but to pursue her dream of being around books, she takes up a poetry course for a year at Oxford University. There, she encounters a dashing professor, Jamie Davenport (Corey Mylchreest), with whom she had a rough beginning. But despite their initial beef, they gradually become closer and develop a mutual love of poetry.

You should never regret the things you do .

However, as the story unfolds in My Oxford Year, after their first night in the pub, and then karaoke, and then a kebab date, Anna and Jamie kissed each other. But when Anna asked him to come to her place, he straightaway denied it. While Anna takes this as a rejection and starts spending time with another boy, it makes Jamie a little bit jealous. He takes her to a famous library to make her see a first edition copy of a book, and there they end up making love to each other, well, let’s just say it was too steamy.

Even though they started dating casually, with time, they began trusting one another as in the beginning, he didn’t let Anna come back to his place. But after a point, he opened up to her and brought her to his place. After spending the night, he soon starts to behave distantly. A few days later, when Anna bursts into his house unannounced, she sees Cecelia (Jamie’s friend) coming out of his room. Anna goes inside the room and sees Jamie getting medical treatment.

Feeling hurt and confused, Anna leaves the place immediately. Later, Jamie comes to her and explains how his brother died of cancer and how he also has the same genetic cancer, which led to a huge fight between him and his father. Cecelia is Jamie’s brother Eddie’s widow, and he doesn’t want his partner to go through that, so he wants a casual relationship.

My Oxford Year: Does Jamie Die?

But love always finds its way. Anna decides to be with Jamie no matter what. They grow more serious about one another. Anna meets Jamie’s family, and she even visits their ancestral house. While everything was happening, Jamie’s dad also came around to respect his decision not to have any more medical treatment and let nature take its course in terms of his death.

Jamie’s condition gets serious with every passing day, and almost at the end, when he can be seen lying on the bed attached to an IV, Anna curls up beside him, talking about the full England tour. She starts by describing how they would visit the hidden church in the red-light district in Amsterdam, get drunk by the Seine in Paris, spend a night in a gondola in Venice, and so on. In all of the scenes, we see a healthy Jamie beside her, but that’s all a dream.

Anna does cover the whole European trip, but she does it alone because Jamie is no longer with her. He has passed away, but she keeps him in her memories. She decides to stay in England and takes Jamie’s spot as the poetry class professor, and she declines her initial offer at Goldman. It’s a beautiful and heart-tugging love story, and their chemistry was everything in it.

