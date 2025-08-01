Netflix has hooked viewers again with the return of The Night Agent, an action-packed thriller that dropped its second season earlier this year. After a long wait, fans were eager for more, and this time, the story dives even deeper.

What Happens in The Night Agent Season 2

The series, adapted from the novel, centers on Peter Sutherland, a low-level FBI agent played by Gabriel Basso, and Luciane Buchanan’s character Rose Larkin. What starts as a strange phone call soon pushes them deep into a political conspiracy with ties right up to the White House. Season one saw them piece together who killed Rose’s family while also uncovering the truth behind a deadly attack on Washington’s metro system.

Now, the second chapter picks up with Peter going off the grid after a mission falls apart, while Rose tries to track him down. Even those in charge at the FBI are left in the dark about his whereabouts.

The Night Agent Has Strong Rotten Tomatoes Ratings for Both Seasons

The Night Agent Season 2 earned strong praise, holding an 86 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes. The first season, which launched in 2023, has an RT score of 75 percent. Despite heavy competition from Squid Game and Adolescence, The Night Agent still landed in the top 10 most-viewed Netflix shows of the first half of 2025.

The Night Agent Netizens’ Reaction

Viewers have not held back their praise on social media platforms, and many called it a must-watch, with some rating it an almost perfect 10. One tweeted, “The night agent in #Netflix is one highly underrated spy thriller series. From, plot to actors everyone nailed it. So gripping that I finished S1 in one day!! 9/10.” Another wrote, “The Night Agent. One of the best Netflix short series. Sumpah best gila & kalau free tolong la tengok. 9.5/10 ✅”

A third said, “The Night Agent on Netflix is good af so far if anybody needs a new show to watch.” Someone else added, “the night agent might be netflix’s best series up to this point ngl.”

According to Unilad, season three is already in motion and production kicked off earlier this year, with filming spread across cities like Istanbul, New York, DC and Mexico City. While there is no official release date yet, fans can rest easy knowing more is on the way.

