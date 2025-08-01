Jurassic Park changed everything when it hit theaters in 1993. The dinosaurs came stomping onto the screen in a way with effects never seen before, coupled with terrific storytelling, and audiences were hooked from the very first scene.

The original, directed by Steven Spielberg and from Michael Crichton’s novel, was a monster success, introducing Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler, and Ian Malcolm – characters that audiences love even decades later. The original film’s success proved that sequels were only a matter of time, and although none have the sheer impact of the original, they cemented their place in movie history. The Lost World brought back Ian Malcolm and added a darker tone, but still cashed in big. Jurassic Park III returned to the island with Grant and Sattler, and while reviews were mixed, it is still a casual movie success.

steven spielberg on the set of jurassic park pic.twitter.com/yvnssnjM5A — sam (@redr0ckrvl) April 16, 2023

Jurassic Park Streaming Date Confirmed for Netflix US

As per Collider, the first three Jurassic Park movies are stomping onto Netflix US starting August 1, 2025. This means fans can watch the original trilogy from their couch, with a remote in hand and without waiting for a weekend screening. Whether someone’s seeing it for the first time or coming back for the hundredth, it is a chance to go back to where the franchise began. These films don’t rely on heavy effects alone. They bring sharp direction and a cast that carries real weight. Each one has its place, even if opinions about them vary.

Jurassic World Rebirth Still Dominates Theaters

Meanwhile, the franchise continues on the big screen. Jurassic World Rebirth is still playing in theaters, proving there is fuel left in this prehistoric engine. It follows up on 2022’s Dominion and brings in a new lineup, including Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali.

The latest installment, directed by Gareth Edwards and penned by returning writer David Koepp, ties closely to the franchise’s origins. But before exploring this new chapter, fans can revisit the iconic trilogy that launched it all—now streaming on Netflix US.

