Steven Spielberg is coming forth with another film that has the potential to shake the box office. We are talking about Disclosure Day. The film not only features a brilliant cast but also a storyline straight out of this world. If you are excited to witness the highly exciting event coming out this year, we bet you love watching alien horrors. If that’s the case, below are some of the mind-blowing outings that gave the one waiting for them nightmares.

Disclosure Day stars Emily Blunt, Eve Hewson, Colin Firth, and Josh O’Connor, alongside Colman Domingo and others. The film has released two trailers that depict a dire future for the Earthlings. With Disclosure Day set to hit the movie theaters on June 12, 2026, we would like you to be prepared with the best science fiction horrors that are listed below.

1. Nope (2022)

Director : Jordan Peele

: Jordan Peele Rotten Tomatoes Score : 83%

: 83% Streaming On: Prime Video (US), JioHotstar (India)

Plot: Nope is the latest work of imagination from Jordan Peele and is one of the latest sci-fi horror films. Starring Daniel Kaluuya, the film is again about a remote village stalked by an unusual cloud. What the film later reveals will haunt you even in your sweetest dreams. Kaluuya’s character tags along with three others to get rid of an alien, a being who does not belong on Earth. Nope, it also stars Steven Yeun, Keke Palmer, Brandon Perea, and others.

2. Signs (2002)

Director : M. Night Shyamalan

: M. Night Shyamalan Rotten Tomatoes Score : 76%

: 76% Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: Directed by M. Night Shyamalan, Signs is one of the best in his career. We mentioned this at the top because, just like Disclosure Day, Signs also explores the theme of crop circles. The film tells the tale of two kids, their father, and their uncle, who live on a farm. Soon, they begin to experience unusual phenomena, which challenge their faith in God and in science. The movie stars Mel Gibson, Joaquin Phoenix, Abigail Breslin, and Rory Culkin.

3. War of the Worlds (2005)

Director : Steven Spielberg

: Steven Spielberg Rotten Tomatoes Score : 76%

: 76% Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: This is another masterpiece by Steven Spielberg. Starring Tom Cruise, War of the Worlds was released back in 2005. What will you do when aliens invade the Earth and have the intention to kill every last human being? You will run and stick close to your loved ones, right? The film in question depicts the adventure of a dock worker who is also a divorcee. However, when he has his kids over at his place, extraterrestrial beings attack Earth. Now he has the only chance to save the world in a war against aliens.

The film also starred a very young Dakota Fanning alongside Justin Chatwin, best known for Shameless and Dragonball Evolution.

4. Life (2017)

Director : Daniel Espinosa

: Daniel Espinosa Rotten Tomatoes Score : 67%

: 67% Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: Ryan Gosling has done very few serious roles, and this film is one of them. Life is an alien horror entry that depicts how serious things can get when humans interfere with environments they don’t belong in. An interstellar screw tries to tame an alien with pure intentions. However, little do they know he is always hungry and territorial. Life also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Jake Gyllenhaal, Hiroyuki Sanada, and others.

5. Evolution (2001)

Director : Ivan Reitman

: Ivan Reitman Rotten Tomatoes Score : 44%

: 44% Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: Coming to the classics, again, Evolution is one of the best science fiction thriller entries you will watch. Released in 2001, it depicts the fun-filled adventure of two professors and a truck driver who find alien traces all across their town. As they seek help from the government, the government does what it’s best at: betray them. Soon, with no options left, they try to fight the big beings by themselves. Evolution stars David Duchovny, Julianne Moore, Seann William Scott, Orlando Jones, Sarah Silverman, and others.

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