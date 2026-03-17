Michael B. Jordan became one of the most-talked-about stars of the 2026 Oscars when he won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in Ryan Coogler’s supernatural horror hit Sinners. In doing so, he beat other strong contenders like Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another) and Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme).

Michael B. Jordan, and the B is for Best Actor. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/pUG3baVVfx — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 16, 2026

With this incredible win, the Creed star has now become the sixth Black male actor to receive the Best Actor Oscar, joining an elite list that includes Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker, and Will Smith. After his big victory, fans are naturally eager to see what’s next for the acclaimed actor. Here’s a look at Michael B. Jordan’s upcoming live-action feature film projects, along with their expected plotlines and likely release dates. However, official confirmations regarding the same are still awaited.

1. The Thomas Crown Affair

Director: Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Adria Arjona, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira, Pilou Asbæk, Ruth Negga, Aubrey Plaza, and Kenneth Branagh

Michael B. Jordan, Adria Arjona, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira, Pilou Asbæk, Ruth Negga, Aubrey Plaza, and Kenneth Branagh Release Date: March 5, 2027

Plot: It’s the second remake of the 1968 film of the same name. The first remake, released in 1999, starred Pierce Brosnan in the lead. The story follows a wealthy man who secretly works as an art thief and falls in love with an insurance investigator, leading to a high-stakes cat-and-mouse game between the two.

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2. Miami Vice

Director: Joseph Kosinski

Joseph Kosinski Cast: Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler

Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler Release Date: August 6, 2027

Plot: Based on the 1980s television series of the same name, the film focuses on the two cops, Ricardo “Rico” Tubbs and James “Sonny” Crockett, and is set against the backdrop of 1980s Miami.

i’m watching austin butler and michael b jordan in miami vice reboot for the plot the plot: pic.twitter.com/wYsyYuWMeC — ada (@leadaal) October 24, 2025

3. I Am Legend 2

Director: Steven Caple Jr.

Steven Caple Jr. Cast: Will Smith & Michael B. Jordan

Will Smith & Michael B. Jordan Release Date: TBA

Plot: The sequel is expected to take place after the events of the first film (specifically the alternate ending in which Will Smith’s character survives). Michael B. Jordan is reportedly playing the role of the leader of a settlement, and Will Smith will reprise his role as the courageous scientist.

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4. Rainbow Six

Director: Chad Stahelski

Chad Stahelski Cast: Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan Release Date: TBA

Plot: In this follow-up to Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, the action thriller will see Michael B. Jordan’s character, John Clark, leading an elite anti-terrorist team, and he must deal with a far-reaching conspiracy.

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5. Creed IV

Director: Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson & Mila Davis-Kent

Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson & Mila Davis-Kent Release Date: TBA

Plot: While the official plot of the fourth film in the Creed franchise (Rocky spin-off) is being kept under wraps, the story might take a detour, and the focus could shift from Adonis Creed to someone else, perhaps his daughter, Amara.

CREED 4 já está em desenvolvimento e Michael B. Jordan retorna para a direção. pic.twitter.com/u8qeQTuec5 — Nação Marvel (@nacaomarvell) November 18, 2023

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Must Read: Michael B. Jordan’s Net Worth 2026: How Rich Is Sinners Star – Biggest Paychecks, Career Path & More

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