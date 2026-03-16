Oscars 2026: The 98th Academy Awards finally happened, and it turned out to be an eventful night with historic wins, emotional speeches, and viral moments that quickly took over social media. From Michael B. Jordan’s powerful Best Actor-winning speech to Grogu stealing the spotlight, the ceremony delivered quite a few unforgettable highlights. If you missed the biggest talking points from Hollywood’s biggest night, here are the top 5 moments from the Oscars 2026 that fans are still talking about.

1. Autumn Durald Arkapaw’s historic win

Autumn became the first woman to win Best Cinematography, and she did so for her incredible work on Ryan Coogler‘s Sinners. Her speech from the award night is also all over social media. This is very inspiring for all the women out there who dare to dream big.

Autumn Durald Arkpaw honors all of the women in the Oscars audience after becoming the first woman to win Best Cinematography. “I feel like I don’t get there without all of you guys” pic.twitter.com/WG3PekoBIQ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 16, 2026

2. Michael B Jordan’s winning speech

Michael B Jordan is one of the most versatile and talented young actors in Hollywood. He won the Best Actor award at the 2026 Oscars for his dual role in Sinners. He became the 6th Black actor to win this honor, and he made sure to thank them in his heart-touching speech. He said, “I stand here because of the people that came before me, Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Jamie Foxx, Will Smith, and to be amongst those giants, those greats, amongst my ancestors, amongst my guys, thank you, everybody, in this room and everybody at home for supporting me over my career. I feel it…” Check out his full speech below.

Michael B. Jordan wins the #Oscar for Best Actor and shouts out Denzel Washington, Halle Berry and more: “I stand here because of the people that came before me, Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Jamie Foxx, Will Smith, and to be amongst those giants, those greats,… pic.twitter.com/wV5VwOY77R — Variety (@Variety) March 16, 2026

3. Grogu’s Viral Oscars 2026 Moment

At the 2026 Oscars, Sigourney Weaver delivered one of the night’s funniest moments while presenting the Best Production Design award alongside Pedro Pascal. When the camera cut to Grogu playfully interacting with nominee Kate Hudson in the audience, Weaver jokingly channeled her iconic line from Aliens, saying, “Get away from him, you bi*ch!” The playful callback drew laughs from the crowd before the duo announced Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau as the winners for their work on Frankenstein.

The most heartbreaking moment of the #Oscars: Grogu still can’t clap 😭 #JusticeForGrogu pic.twitter.com/nhZMT65CtW — Ian Speed (@IanSpeedHQ) March 16, 2026

4. KPop Demon Hunters Speech Moment

Netflix’s most popular animated feature of 2025, KPop Demon Hunters, won two awards at the Oscars 2026 – Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song. However, the Academy is facing backlash for cutting the songwriting team’s speech mid-speech.

K-Pop Demon Hunters songwriting crew get speech cut at #Oscars after making history winning Original Song pic.twitter.com/g7WekvTpau — Deadline (@DEADLINE) March 16, 2026

5. Anna Wintour–Anne Hathaway Viral Moment

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is gearing up for its release, and ahead of that, former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour channeled her inner Miranda Priestly at the Oscars 2025 while presenting the best costume design and best makeup and hairstyling awards alongside Anne Hathaway. The viral moment has taken social media by storm and has gone viral instantly.

Anne Hathaway and Anna Wintour present the Oscar for Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling

to Kate Hawley for “Frankenstein.” The Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling also went to “Frankenstein.” https://t.co/XyaIvQDDY0 pic.twitter.com/1jNyxDYSeK — ABC News (@ABC) March 16, 2026

The 98th Academy Awards, aka Oscars 2026, streamed live on Hulu and JioHotstar.

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Must Read: Oscars 2026 Winners List: One Battle After Another Bags Best Picture While Michael B Jordan Wins Best Actor — Full List Inside

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