Oscars 2026: Finally, the biggest Hollywood awards night has come to an end. The 98th Academy Awards ceremony was an eventful night: many took home the Golden Statuette, some made history, and some were overwhelmed upon winning. From One Battle After Another and Sinners mostly dominated the award night, taking home the major awards. You might have missed the tally, but we have the full list of winners below. Keep scrolling.
Sinners created history by receiving 16 nominations at the 98th Academy Awards. Michael B Jordan’s dual role won hearts and, eventually, the Best Actor Academy Award, making him the sixth Black actor to win this honor. Autumn Durald Arkapaw became the first woman to win the Oscar for Best Cinematography for Sinners, and it was also a historic moment that night.
Check out the full list of winners of the Oscars 2026
Best Picture
- Bugonia
- AD
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another – WINNER
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
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Best Director
- ChloÃ© Zhao, Hamnet
- Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
- Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another – WINNER
- Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
- Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Best Actress
- Jessie Buckley, Hamnet – WINNER
- Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
- Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone, Bugonia
Best Actor
- TimothÃ©e Chalamet, Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
- Michael B. Jordan, Sinners – WINNER
- Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Best International Feature Film
- The Secret Agent (Brazil)
- It Was Just an Accident (France)
- Sentimental Value (Norway) – WINNER
- Sirat (Spain)
- The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)
Best Supporting Actor
- Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
- Delroy Lindo, Sinners
- Sean Penn, One Battle After Another – WINNER
- Stellan SkarsgÃ¥rd, Sentimental Value
Best Original Screenplay
- Blue Moon
- It Was Just an Accident
- Marty Supreme
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners – WINNER
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another – WINNER
- Train Dreams
Best Animated Short Film
- Butterfly
- Forevergreen
- The Girl Who Cried Pearls – WINNER
- Retirement Plan
- The Three Sisters
Best Live Action Short Film
- Butcher’s Stain
- A Friend of Dorothy
- Jane Austen’s Period Drama
- The Singers – WINNER
- Two People Exchanging Saliva – WINNER
Best Original Score
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners – WINNER
Best Make-Up And Hairstyling
- Frankenstein – WINNER
- Kokuho
- Sinners
- The Smashing Machine
- The Ugly Stepsister
Best Supporting Actress
- Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan, Weapons – WINNER
- Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
- Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Best Casting
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another – WINNER
- The Secret Agent
- Sinners
Best Costume Design
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Frankenstein – WINNER
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
Best Cinematography
- Frankenstein
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners – WINNER
- Train Dreams
Best Visual Effects
- Avatar: Fire and Ash – WINNER
- F1
- Jurassic World: Rebirth
- The Lost Bus
- Sinners
Best Sound
- F1 – WINNER
- Frankenstein
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Sirat
Best Production Design
- Frankenstein – WINNER
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Best Editing
- F1
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another – WINNER
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Best Animated Feature
- Arco
- Elio
- KPop: Demon Hunters – WINNER
- Little Amelie
- Zootopia 2
Best Documentary Short Film
- All The Empty Rooms – WINNER
- Armed Only with a Camera
- Children No More
- The Devil is Busy
- Perfectly a Strangeness
Best Documentary Feature
- The Alabama Solution
- Come See Me In the Good Light
- Cutting Through Rocks
- Mr Nobody Against Putin – WINNER
- The Perfect Neighbor
Best Original Song
- Diane Warren: Relentless
- Golden: KPop Demon Hunters – Winner
- Sinners
- Viva Verdi!
- Train Dreams
Oscars 2026 streamed live on Hulu and JioHotstar. It took place at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Celebrity host Conan O’Brien hosted the 98th Academy Awards, marking his second consecutive year in that role.
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