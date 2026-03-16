Oscars 2026: Finally, the biggest Hollywood awards night has come to an end. The 98th Academy Awards ceremony was an eventful night: many took home the Golden Statuette, some made history, and some were overwhelmed upon winning. From One Battle After Another and Sinners mostly dominated the award night, taking home the major awards. You might have missed the tally, but we have the full list of winners below. Keep scrolling.

Sinners created history by receiving 16 nominations at the 98th Academy Awards. Michael B Jordan’s dual role won hearts and, eventually, the Best Actor Academy Award, making him the sixth Black actor to win this honor. Autumn Durald Arkapaw became the first woman to win the Oscar for Best Cinematography for Sinners, and it was also a historic moment that night.

Check out the full list of winners of the Oscars 2026

Best Picture

Bugonia

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F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another – WINNER

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Director

ChloÃ© Zhao, Hamnet

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another – WINNER

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet – WINNER

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best Actor

TimothÃ©e Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners – WINNER

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Best International Feature Film

The Secret Agent (Brazil)

It Was Just an Accident (France)

Sentimental Value (Norway) – WINNER

Sirat (Spain)

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)

Best Supporting Actor

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo, Sinners

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another – WINNER

Stellan SkarsgÃ¥rd, Sentimental Value

Best Original Screenplay

Blue Moon

It Was Just an Accident

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners – WINNER

Best Adapted Screenplay

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another – WINNER

Train Dreams

Best Animated Short Film

Butterfly

Forevergreen

The Girl Who Cried Pearls – WINNER

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

Best Live Action Short Film

Butcher’s Stain

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen’s Period Drama

The Singers – WINNER

Two People Exchanging Saliva – WINNER

Best Original Score

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners – WINNER

Best Make-Up And Hairstyling

Frankenstein – WINNER

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

Best Supporting Actress

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons – WINNER

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best Casting

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another – WINNER

The Secret Agent

Sinners

Best Costume Design

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Frankenstein – WINNER

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Best Cinematography

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners – WINNER

Train Dreams

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash – WINNER

F1

Jurassic World: Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners

Best Sound

F1 – WINNER

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirat

Best Production Design

Frankenstein – WINNER

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best Editing

F1

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another – WINNER

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Animated Feature

Arco

Elio

KPop: Demon Hunters – WINNER

Little Amelie

Zootopia 2

Best Documentary Short Film

All The Empty Rooms – WINNER

Armed Only with a Camera

Children No More

The Devil is Busy

Perfectly a Strangeness

Best Documentary Feature

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me In the Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr Nobody Against Putin – WINNER

The Perfect Neighbor

Best Original Song

Diane Warren: Relentless

Golden: KPop Demon Hunters – Winner

Sinners

Viva Verdi!

Train Dreams

Oscars 2026 streamed live on Hulu and JioHotstar. It took place at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Celebrity host Conan O’Brien hosted the 98th Academy Awards, marking his second consecutive year in that role.

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