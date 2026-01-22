The countdown to the 2026 Academy Awards has officially begun. The list of nominees for the 98th Oscars, announced by Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman, is now out, with the star-studded ceremony scheduled for March 15, 2026. And this year’s race was particularly competitive: 317 films qualified in the general categories, and 201 titles were eligible for Best Picture, making the path to an Oscar nomination quite tough.

From an Indian cinema perspective, however, Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, which was in contention for a nomination in the International Feature Film category, ultimately missed out on making the final list.

One of the biggest talking points from the nominations announcement is Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, which has made history as the most-nominated film ever at the Academy Awards. The critically acclaimed supernatural horror film landed a staggering 16 nominations in various major categories, including Best Picture, Best Directing, Best Actor in a Leading Role, and Best Original Screenplay. So, which three films did Sinners surpass to become the most-nominated title in Oscars history? Keep scrolling to find out.

And the nominees for Best Picture are… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/khoVsDQlnZ — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2026

Sinners Beat These 3 Films To Become The Most-Nominated Title In Oscar History

With a staggering 16 Oscar nominations, the Ryan Coogler-directed supernatural blockbuster has now surpassed the following three films as the most-nominated title in Academy Awards history:

1. Titanic (1997)

James Cameron’s globally celebrated epic earned 14 nominations across major categories and converted 11 of them into wins. Led by Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, Titanic ultimately took home the biggest honours, including Best Picture and Best Director Oscars.

2. La La Land (2016)

Damien Chazelle’s musical romantic drama, starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, also secured 14 Academy Award nominations. The film went on to win six Oscars, including Best Director and Best Actress.

3. All About Eve (1950)

The iconic classic previously held the record with 14 nominations as well, eventually winning six Oscars. Its victories included top awards such as Best Motion Picture and Best Director.

Films With 13 Oscar Nominations

While Sinners has now set a new nominations record, several legendary titles in Oscar history have also come close, earning 13 Academy Award nominations each:

Gone with the Wind (1939) From Here to Eternity (1953) Oppenheimer (2023) Shakespeare in Love (1998) Forrest Gump (1994) Chicago (2002) Mary Poppins (1964) Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966) The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) The Shape of Water (2017) The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) Emilia Perez (2024)

Sinners: Lead Cast, Plot & Storyline

The period supernatural horror movie revolves around twin brothers Smoke and Stack (played by Michael B. Jordan), who come back to their hometown in the hope of a fresh start. But just when they assume that they have escaped their troubled past, a far more dangerous force emerges. The movie also stars Hailee Steinfeld in a prominent role.

Sinners – Official Trailer

