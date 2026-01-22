For Hollywood, 2026 has started on a strong note, especially in the thriller and horror space. The year opened with the zombie horror We Bury the Dead, which earned solid critical praise. It was followed by several genre titles like Primate, Greenland 2: Migration, and Dead Man’s Wire. While Primate and Dead Man’s Wire emerged as critical winners, the Gerard Butler-led sequel received a more mixed response.

Meanwhile, films like 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple and The Rip also generated encouraging reviews. Now, all eyes are on Chris Pratt’s much-awaited sci-fi thriller Mercy, and its Rotten Tomatoes score is out, delivering a rather surprising first impression. Read on to see how Mercy has performed with critics so far and how it stacks up against Chris Pratt’s last five releases.

Mercy vs. Chris Pratt’s Last 5 Films – Rotten Tomatoes Score Compared

At the time of writing, the AI thriller currently holds a Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score of just 18%, based on 44 reviews so far. The figure comes as a surprise, especially since the film’s high-concept premise looked intriguing, and it features a dependable name like Chris Pratt in the lead. Now, let’s see how Mercy’s current Rotten Tomatoes score stacks up against Chris Pratt’s last five releases in terms of critical reception.

The Electric State (2025): 14% The Garfield Movie (2024): 36% Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023): 82% The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023): 59% Jurassic World Dominion (2022): 29%

Based on these numbers, Mercy’s 18% Rotten Tomatoes score places it among Chris Pratt’s lowest-rated films in recent years. In fact, it ranks second-lowest among his previous five releases, only slightly ahead of The Electric State (14%). However, it sits well below Jurassic World Dominion (29%) and The Garfield Movie (36%). The difference becomes even sharper when compared to Chris Pratt’s critically acclaimed outing in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (82%), which remains the best in this recent line-up. Overall, the current data suggests that despite its ambitious AI-driven concept, Mercy has failed to impress several critics.

Mercy – Lead Cast, Plot & Storyline

Directed by Timur Bekmambetov, the sci-fi thriller is set in the near future and follows a detective (played by Chris Pratt), who is accused of killing his wife. He is forced to stand trial before an AI judge (played by Rebecca Ferguson). With only 90 minutes to prove his innocence, he must challenge the machine he once championed before it delivers a final verdict.

Mercy – Official Trailer

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News!

Must Read: 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple North America Box Office: Ralph Fiennes’ Horror Sequel Poised To Overtake Adrien Brody’s 2025 Oscar-Winning Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News