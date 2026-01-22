28 Years Later: The Bone Temple arrived with muted box office energy, both in the US and across international markets. The horror sequel featuring Ralph Fiennes and Cillian Murphy entered cinemas with a modest $5.5 million domestic opening, a figure far below expectations for a long-running franchise. Since release day, the domestic daily collections have continued to slide, creating early concern around the film’s commercial strength.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Box Office Performance So Far

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple’s production costs stand at a hefty $63 million, placing added pressure on the film’s earnings curve. Worldwide collections currently sit at $30.2 million (as per Box Office Mojo), showing limited traction in key territories. The US market has delivered $15.7 million (till January 20, 2026), while overseas markets have contributed $14.5 million (as last reported).

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Box Office Summary

Domestic – $15.7 million

International – $14.5 million

Total – $30.2 million

Domestic rankings still place the post-apocalyptic sequel among the top 3 performing titles in the US at the moment. Even so, the overall trajectory remains weaker than 28 Years Later, which had posted stronger early numbers and a more stable hold during its initial run.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Is On Track To Surpass Adrien Brody’s The Brutalist

A notable milestone is set to arrive with The Bone Temple as it prepares to surpass Adrien Brody’s The Brutalist ($16.2 million) domestically by tomorrow. The historical drama, directed by Brady Corbet, secured three Oscars in 2025, including Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, and Best Actor for Brody.

Critical Reception For 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

The Bone Temple, despite boasting a near-perfect 93% Rotten Tomatoes rating, has unfortunately not translated that praise into box office numbers so far.

The movie also holds the best critical rating in the Danny Boyle–Alex Garland horror movie franchise, with 28 Years Later holding an 88% Rotten Tomatoes score and 28 Days Later holding an 87% score.

Production Budget & Break-Even Target For 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

Now, with a massive $63 million production price tag attached, The Bone Temple needs a worldwide total close to $160 million to break even. Achieving that figure remains possible, though weekdays in the coming stretch will shape how far the film ultimately travels before the end of its run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

