Mercy, directed by Timur Bekmambetov and starring Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson, has not managed to achieve critical appreciation. This is reflected in its Tomatometer rating of just 25%. On the other hand, audiences have a much more positive outlook toward the film, with an 83% score on the Popcornmeter.

However, the movie has not been a financial success at the box office. Without including promotional costs, the film had a reported production budget of $60 million and managed to collect only $53.6 million worldwide. Conventional wisdom suggests that a film needs a gross collection of at least 2.5 times its production budget to break even, so Mercy is considered a box office failure.

The most likely reason for its underperformance was the timing of its release, which coincided with the post-holiday slump and a massive winter storm that forced theatres to shut down. As a result, Mercy was already swimming against the tide. Now that it can be enjoyed at home, here are some reasons why you should give Mercy a chance.

Why You Should Watch Mercy?

Mercy is a thriller, but it also contains thought-provoking elements. It explores issues such as data privacy, police railroading, dependence on artificial intelligence, and the excessive use of state power against weaker sections of society who lack the educational and financial resources to fight back. The film shows what could happen if the principle of innocent until proven guilty is reversed.

It is disturbing because it feels highly relevant even today. Even without AI, society is often prejudiced, and artificial intelligence is likely to follow suit. A system is only as good as the data we provide, and the flaws of AI are still not fully understood. There are already several real-life examples that highlight these risks.

The film also questions the ethics of taking a human life without proper human oversight or due process, relying solely on police provided evidence and accusations. History offers many real-life examples of innocent people being sent to death knowingly or unknowingly. On the technical side, the thriller elements work well, and the visuals are presented in a distinctive Screenlife style. The cinematography blends effective and less effective CGI and virtual production. Along with standard camera work, the film uses footage from surveillance cameras, drones, GoPros, and police body cameras, creating varied and engaging visual styles.

The Biggest Problem With Mercy

The film’s biggest drawback lies in its script. It is largely predictable and relies too heavily on convenient writing. Many plot developments feel forced and coincidental, especially those surrounding the central mystery and Christopher’s actions before his wife’s death. Several key moments seem written for convenience rather than emerging organically from the story, which weakens the overall impact.

Where To Watch Mercy?

For U.S. audiences, Mercy can be rented for $19.99 or purchased for $24.99 on Prime Video. If you prefer a physical copy, the Blu-ray is available for $30.99, and the DVD is priced at $24.99. Amazon also ships physical discs to certain international markets for an additional fee.

Mercy: Plot & Storyline

Set in a dystopian version of near-future Los Angeles, the city is plagued by overwhelming crime and inefficiency within the police and judicial systems, transforming it into a place that is unrecognizable and deeply segregated. To address this, a new system was developed to deliver rapid judgments in serious crime cases using artificial intelligence.

Under this system, an accused individual is brought before the Mercy Capital Court, where an artificial intelligence judge grants 90 minutes to prove their innocence. The system has access to vast amounts of data on the general public, including call records, surveillance cameras, location data, and more, all stored in a database known as the Municipal Cloud. If the accused successfully proves their innocence, they are released. If not, they are executed on the spot once the 90 minutes expire.

One of the people involved in creating this system is Christopher, an LAPD detective played by Chris Pratt. When Christopher is accused of murdering his wife, he is given just 90 minutes to prove his innocence using the limited tools provided by the Mercy Capital Court. The court must determine that there is less than a 92% probability that he committed the crime before setting him free.

Mercy Official Trailer:

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What To Watch!

Must Read: 5 Iconic Hollywood Movies Making A Massive Comeback In 2026: From Scream 7 To The Devil Wears Prada 2

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News