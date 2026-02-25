Hollywood recently bid adieu to the veteran actor Robert Carradine, known for a decades-long career in movies and television. The actor passed away at the age of 71 on 23rd February 2026. He built a legacy through his memorable roles in cult classics, family movies, and major Hollywood productions. As we remember the esteemed actor, here is a look at his top 5 highest-grossing movies from his versatile career, according to Box Office Mojo.

1. Django Unchained (2012)

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Worldwide Gross: $426 million

$426 million Streaming On: Prime Video & Netflix

In this critically acclaimed classic film, Django Unchained, Robert Carradine played the character Tracker. The film followed the story of a freed slave who teams up with a bounty hunter to rescue his wife from a brutal plantation owner. As a tracker, Carradine’s character worked with bounty hunters in the dangerous American South. Though his role was brief, his character contributed to the tense bounty-hunting world. Tarantino’s signature storytelling and powerful performances made it the highest-grossing film of all time, with a global box office of $426 million.

2. The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003)

Director: Jim Fall

Jim Fall IMDb Rating: 5.5/10

5.5/10 Worldwide Gross: $55.5 million

$55.5 million Streaming On: Prime Video & Disney+

In the lighthearted teen film, Carradine played the character of Sam McGuire, the hilarious and supportive father of Lizzie. His character provided comedic relief and some heartfelt parental moments as Lizzie unexpectedly got involved in a pop star adventure during a school trip to Rome. The film performed well at the box office, grossing $55.5 million worldwide.

3. Revenge of the Nerds (1984)

Director: Jeff Kanew

Jeff Kanew IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Worldwide Gross: $40.8 million

$40.8 million Streaming On: Barnes & Noble (rent/buy)

In the comedy film, Carradine delivered one of his most iconic performances as Lewis Skolnick. He played the leader of a group of socially awkward college students who challenge the campus’s popular fraternities. The film became a 1980s cult classic, making Carradine a pop culture star. The film grossed $40.8 million worldwide.

4. Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise (1987)

Director: Joe Roth

Joe Roth IMDb Rating: 4.9/10

4.9/10 Worldwide Gross: $30 million

$30 million Streaming On: Prime Video

In the movie, Carradine reprised the character of Lewis Skolnick, and in the storyline, the nerd fraternity travels to a national convention in Florida. His character led his friends through ultimate comedic misadventures as they faced rivalry, romance, and exciting challenges and proudly embraced their nerdiness.

5. Escape from L.A. (1996)

Director: John Carpenter

John Carpenter IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

5.7/10 Worldwide Gross: $25.4 million

$25.4 million Streaming On: Prime Video

Robert Carradine played the character of a skinhead gang member in this futuristic action movie. His character represents the violent and chaotic groups that controlled the city after it became an isolated penal colony. The plot follows the life of antihero Snake Plissken on a dangerous mission to retrieve a stolen device. The movie gained a massive cult following over the years. It garners decent box-office income worldwide, with a total gross of $25.4 million.

Robert Carradine built a remarkable career spanning more than five decades, filled with memorable characters across cult comedies and blockbuster films. His performances built a legacy that still resonates with audiences. Even after his passing, his filmography continues to remind fans of a versatile actor whose work was appreciated by generations of moviegoers.

