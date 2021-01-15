2020 was supposed to be the year when ’90s kids got to relieve some of their childhood memories with the reboot of Disney’s Lizzie McGuire. Unfortunately, like many things that happened in the year gone by, the revival got cancelled and left fans disappointed.

While the lead star, Hilary Duff, shared the news that the show was not happening last month, the show’s other actors have also opened up about they feel with the show being lost.

During a chat with VICE, Robert Carradine aka Sam (Lizzie McGuire’s dad) said he is confused with the show getting cancelled after shooting for it. He revealed, “Every single step of that trajectory had to be greenlit by somebody who’s high up in the organization. So, you go to all that trouble and they decide at the last minute, out of the blue, that it needs to be more kid-friendly? I don’t get that.”

Hallie Todd, who plays Lizzie McGuire’s mom on the show, finds it sad and difficult to swallow that the reboot was scrapped. She said, “I’m sad. We had the best time when we got together for those two episodes. It felt like no time had passed, except that all of a sudden these kids were adults.” She also said called the move by Disney ridiculous as one of the reasons stated for the cancellation has been s*x.

Jake Thomas aka Lizzie’s brother Matt, also shared his feelings on the reboot not happening. The actor said, “Fans always tell me how watching the show was a staple of their childhood, and honestly, I was right there with them running to the TV every week to watch the latest episode. When I walked onto the set of the rebuilt McGuire house for the reboot, it felt like such an unreal homecoming, an overwhelming childhood nostalgia. It saddens me greatly that the fans don’t get to share in that feeling.”

For those who do not know, Hilary Duff had previously said that the Lizzie McGuire reboot series was cancelled because show creator, Terri Minsky and she insisted that Lizzie be se*ually active. However, Disney disagreed with this by saying in their statement, “Lizzie McGuire fans have high expectations for any new stories. Unless and until we are confident we can meet those expectations, we’ve decided to hold off.”

Talking about the lead star of Lizzie McGuire, Hilary Duff took to social media in December informing that despite their best efforts, the Lizzie McGuire reboot won’t be made. The text in the picture she shared read, “I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly & despite everyone’s best efforts, it isn’t going to happen.”

She added, “We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her. I’m very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn’t align. Hey now, this is what 2020’s made of.”

Lizzie McGuire aired on Disney from 2001 to 2004. The show that revolved around the life of a teenager named Lizzie (Hilary Duff) and her best friends – Miranda and Gordo was also adapted on the silver screen in 2003. The film was titled The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003).

How disappointed were you on hearing the show was canned?

