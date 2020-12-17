Which ’90 kid hasn’t seen the Disney show Lizzie McGuire featuring Hilary Duff in the titular role? Well, I guess it may just be a handful. So when the news of the reboot made headline last year, and production of the same got underway – fans were ecstatic. But early this year, information of it being put on the back burner made the headlines.

Despite the setback, fans were eager to see the reboot of the loved show take wings again. But now, all hopes seem to be crushed. The lead actress, who also served as the executive producer for the reboot, has confirmed the show isn’t happening.

Sharing a post with an image on her official Instagram account, Hilary Duff said that despite efforts, Lizzie McGuire reboot won’t be made. The text in the pic read, “I’ve been so honored to have the character of Lizzie in my life. She has made such a lasting impact on many, including myself. To see the fans’ loyalty and love for her, to this day, means so much to me. I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly & despite everyone’s best efforts, it isn’t going to happen.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CI3x83hDMYt/

The image shared by Hilary Duff further continued reading, “We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with hee. I’m very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn’t align. Hey now, this is what 2020’s made of.”

Many fans took to the comments section sharing their reaction to the news. Game Of Thrones’ Sophie Turner seems to be absolutely disappointed. She wrote, “NO LIZZIE NOOOO.” For the unversed, early this year when the production of the Lizzie McGuire reboot was put on hold, the GoT actress shared she would like to be a part of the show.

Sophie had taken to her Insta stories writing, “The Lizzie McGuire show has been put on hold. I’m obviously devastated like the rest of us, but I’m pretty sure — like, is Miranda appearing in this season, because I’m here. I’m available. I am your new Miranda. Lizzie McGuire people, please reach out to me.”

Lizzie McGuire sired on the Disney channel from 2001 to 2004. It revolved around the life of a teenager (Hilary Duff) and her best friends – Miranda and Gordo. The show was also adapted on the silver screen as The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003).

How do you feel hearing that the reboot of Lizzie McGuire has been cancelled? Let us know in the comments.

