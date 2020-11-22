Hilary Duff sent happy waves with the news of her pregnancy last month. Fans across the globe celebrated the news and adored the announcement post. But in a shocking turn of events pregnant Duff has been exposed to the widespread COVID-19. The actor took to her social media front and announced the same and even revealed she is isolating herself. Read on to know all the details about the same.

Hilary Duff is expecting her third child with husband, Matthew Koma. The two make an adorable family with their two kids, daughter Banks Violet Bair, 2, and son Luca Cruz Comrie, 8. In her latest Instagram story, the actor made the revelation of being exposed to the virus.

The story only says that she was exposed. There is no confirmation if she tested positive of COVID-19 or developed any symptoms as such. Hilary Duff shared a gloomy picture of hers in a grey hoody and wrote, “Exposed to covid, Quarantine day 2 Fml.” The actor hasn’t revealed where she was exposed to the virus.

As per E Online, Hilary Duff was shooting for her seventh and unofficial final season of Younger in New York. The actor was on the sets till Tuesday this week. She was even papped with her co-star Sutton Foster on the sets of the show. As per the reports, the makers of Younger have been taking all the necessary precautions that have been instructed to them. The cast and crew are been tested regularly. Other safety guidelines, including wearing masks, is also followed.

Hilary Duff has yet not revealed if husband Matthew Koma and kids are also exposed to the virus or contracted any symptoms or not. We can only wait for any official announcements.

Hilary Duff announced her pregnancy in October this year. Sharing a boomerang with her husband, Duff wrote, “We are growing!!!” Hilary wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. “Mostly me…” In the boomerang, Koma can be seen rubbing his belly.

While announcing the pregnancy, Matthew Koma wrote, “Lol quarantine was fun. Baby #3 – 2021.”

