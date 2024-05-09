Hilary Duff announced the birth of her fourth child via an Instagram post on May 8. According to the post, the baby girl christened Townes Meadow Bair was born via water birth on May 3.

In the post, Hilary Duff shared a series of photos from the water birth, where she embraced her newborn baby shortly after she was born. The pictures also included a snap of her husband, Matthew Koma, holding his baby girl. She captioned the post, “Have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months and the past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic. We all love you like you’ve been here all along, beauty.”

Last year Hilary Duff announced she is expecting her fourth child and third with husband Matthew Koma. The couple already shares two daughters, Banks and Mae. In addition, Duff shares son Luca with her ex-husband Mike Comrie. In the wake of her new daughter’s birth, here’s everything you need to know about her partner, Matthew Koma.

Matthew Koma and Hilary Duff met in 2015

According to ELLE, Matthew Koma, a musician who has written several songs for other successful artists, including Kelly Clarkson, Britney Spears and Demi Lavato, met Hilary Duff in 2015 after Duff enlisted his help with her fifth studio album Breathe In. Breathe Out. At the time, Duff had recently separated from her husband, Matthew Comrie.

The couple, who made their relationship red carpet official in 2017 at a pre-SAG Awards party, were in an on-again-off-again relationship for a few years before committing to each other. Koma and Duff had their first daughter, Banks Violet Bair, in 2018. The couple tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their second daughter, Mae James Bair, in 2021.

In addition to writing music for other stars, Koma is also a solo artist who has toured with Ellie Goulding, LMFAO and Owl City. He also heads up the four-piece indie pop group Winnetka Bowling League alongside his brother. Prior to meeting Duff, he dated The “Call Me Maybe” singer Carly Rae Jepsen for a few years after meeting her in 2012.

After the birth of his third daughter, Koma, in an emotional Instagram post, praised his resilient wife, writing, “My literal warrior goddess of a wife gave birth to our beautiful Townes Meadow Bair at home on 5/3/24. She’s happy, healthy, chunky, and looks like nobody in our genetic pool, so if anyone knows of @hilaryduff’s whereabouts roughly 9 months ago, please reach out for a cash reward.”

