Ashton Kutcher and his actress wife Mila Kunis have been facing the wrath of the Internet ever since they penned an open letter to extend support to their That ‘70s Show co-star Danny Masterson after he was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Masterson has been convicted in two r*pe cases. Now, amid the chaos, an old creepy video of Ashton has resurfaced where the fans noticed how commented on Hilary Duff- who was just 15 at the time. Scroll down to know the details.

After facing the heat, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis released another token apology, claiming they were on the side of the victims. However, they again got brutally mocked for the same.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Reddit post is going viral where Ashton Kutcher from his days on MTV Punk’d can be seen commenting on underage Hilary Duff. Ashton got pulled up for saying that he was waiting for her and Olsen Twins to turn 18. During the interaction, Kutcher says, “Hilary Duff. I huff, and I puff and I blow the Duff down!” adding, “Hilary Duff is in Lizzie McGuire, she also has an album out, she’s going to be in a movie called Cheaper By the Dozen.” The actor continues, “And she’s one of the girls that we’re all waiting for to turn 18 along with the Olsen twins.” The resurfaced video got a harsh treatment from the social media users as they dubbed Ashton as gross and creepy.

Take a look:

While brutally taking a dig at Two And A Half Men Star aka Ashton Kutcher, one person commented, “ Predator solidarity stays strong and that was the exact point of showing this video.” Another person shared, “Ugh! Who else remembers how unapologetically creepy dudes were about girls “finally turning 18!” The early 2000s were wild! (As in gross).”

An individual shared, “It’s weird how many men on that 70’s show seemed to be total creepers, Kinda shocked but then again hollywood is like a cesspool for that type of stuff.” Meanwhile, another user said, “He’s disgusting. Honestly, I love seeing all this dirt come out now knowing full well he did it to himself because he simply couldn’t resist writing a commendation letter for his r*pist friend. All he had to do was shut his mouth.”

The next one claimed, “You know Ashton’s PR team is pissed. They spent SO much time pushing his fake a*s philanthropy and it’s all unraveling now.”

Echoing similar sentiments, one user said, “Men will always find a way to make women seem like stuck up bores for not accepting their predatory, degenerate and deviant behavior.” And, one concluded, “He’s always been grimy.”

For more pop culture stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher Admitted Not Showering Daily & They Don’t Believe In Bathing Their Kids, “If You Can See The Dirt On Them, Clean Them, Otherwise…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News