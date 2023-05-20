Hilary Duff would say “yes again and again” to her husband Matthew Koma.

The 35-year-old actress – who was initially married to hockey player Mike Comrie from 2010 until 2016 and has 11-year-old son Luca with him – tied the knot with musician Matthew, 35, in 2019 and took to social media on Thursday (18.05.23) to acknowledge their four years together as husband and wife.

Alongside a throwback snap of their engagement, Hilary Duff wrote on Instagram: “I would say yes again and again.”

The former ‘Lizzie McGuire’ star Hilary Duff who now has Banks, four, and two-year-old Mae with Matthew – is thought to have held the nuptials at her own house with “only family and friends” invited, an insider explained at the time.

The source told PEOPLE: “The ceremony started at sunset and they got married inside the house. When the ceremony was over, guests cheered. The reception was in a white tent in the backyard.”

The anniversary post comes just days after the ‘How I Met Your Father‘ actress revealed that she follows a fasting diet in an effort to keep her slim figure as she explained that she she gets up “really hungry” but sustains herself with coffee.

Hilary Duff accepted that her fasting practices could be deemed to be controversial in the same way Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow‘s statements back in March about intermittent fasts and bone broth meals were.

Speaking on the ‘Lipstick on the Rim’ podcast, she said: “Sometimes I try to – you know, Gwyneth’s in trouble for saying this – but sometimes I try to just drink coffee in the morning and starve off my hunger.”

The actress-and-singer added she was “obsessed” with “cauliflower rounds” which she hailed as a “super clean” food. To improve the taste and texture she likes to crisp them in an air fryer.

Hilary tops them with egg salad, a fried egg, avocado, or vegan sausage, and enjoys overnight oats.

But Hilary insisted she makes sure to get “lots of calories” while making her kids’ lunches, adding: “If we’re being honest, yeah, I eat a chicken nugget in the morning while I’m packing lunches and there’s one left over. Pop it down the hatch!”

