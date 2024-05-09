Shaquille O’Neal shared a solemn message on Instagram after the release of his ex-wife Shaunie Henderson’s memoir, where she got candid about her failed marriage to NBA Hall of Famer. In her memoir, UNDEFEATED: Changing the Rules and Winning on My Own Terms, released on May 7, Henderson, 49, questioned if she was ever really in love with the former NBA player who allegedly kept “going missing” while they were still together.

Shaquille O’Neal, who admitted to struggling to stay faithful to his ex-wife Shaunie Henderson in his 2011 memoir, Shaq Uncut: My Story, took to Instagram on May 8 to share a message in response to Henderson’s revelations. He wrote, “I understand…I wouldn’t have been in love with me either. Wishing you all the best. All love, Shaq.”

Shaq and Shaunie, who began seeing each other in the late 90s, tied the knot in 2002 before ending their relationship in 2009. The couple have four children together: sons Shareef, 23, and Shaquir, 20 and daughters Amirah, 21 and Me’arah, 17. The legendary athlete also has a stepson, Myles, 26, from Shaunie’s previous relationship, and a 27-year-old daughter with his former girlfriend, Arnetta Yardbourgh.

Shaquille O’Neal and Shaunie Henderson’s son Shareef responds to Instagram Post

In response to Shaq’s sombre Instagram message, the couple’s 23-year-old son Shareef O’Neal commented under his post, saying, “Love you, man! You saved my life.”

Shareef, who is a rising basketball star, discovered he had a congenital heart defect when he was 18. He had a successful open-heart surgery and went on to pursue his pro career.

The couple’s other two kids, Shaqir and Amirah, also have a passion for sports. Meanwhile, their youngest child, Me’arah, attends Episcopal High School and is also focused on Basketball.

In her new memoir, Shaunie Henderson broke down her marriage with Shaq, writing in the beginning that it all looked great, but she confessed she was blind to many red flags that led to the dissolution of her marriage. Per the New York Post, Henderson wrote,

“I enjoyed those sweet early years being a mother and raising my children; my days were always busy with kids and family, and every now and then, I got to travel or enjoy a little of the NBA high life. But invisibly, my marriage was beginning to crumble.”

Henderson remarked she couldn’t ignore O’Neal not being around with the family when his team handled his daily responsibilities. “Take Shaquille’s habit of ‘going missing,'” Henderson wrote. “Our chef did all the grocery shopping. His managers paid all the bills. I took care of the kids. So where was he going in the morning, during the day, and at night? No one works out that often.”

Henderson said during her marriage to Shaq, she discovered he had a condo in Miami Beach and began to get suspicious about his disappearance.

According to PEOPLE, When Henderson announced her memoir in January, she expressed her inhibitions in divulging details of her relationship with the NBA legend. However, she needed to clarify the public’s “misconception” of her.

