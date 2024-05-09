Steve Albini, the vocalist, guitarist and producer for Iconic bands including Nirvana, Pixies and PJ Harvey, reportedly died aged 61 from a heart attack suffered at his recording studio on May 7, 2024.

The death of the alternative rock pioneer and legendary producer Steve Albini was confirmed by Brian Fox, an engineer at Albini’s studio, Electrical Audio Recording, which opened in 1997 in Chicago.

Albini was recruited to Nirvana by the Late Kurt Cobain to record the 1993 follow-up to their hugely successful Album Nevermind. Albini, who impressed Kurt with his work with Big Black, The Pixies and The Breeders, created In Utero Alongside Nirvana, selling five million copies in the US alone.

In addition to working with Iconic rock bands, he was the frontman of the underground bands Big Black and Shellac. According to the Associated Press, at the time of his death, Shellac were preparing to tour their first new album in a decade, “To All Trains.” He is survived by his wife, the filmmaker Heather Whinna. Here’s everything you need to know about the Legendary producer in the wake of his death.

Steve Albini and Heather Whinna Met in the 90s

As per reports, Steve Albini, who was born in California, reportedly fell in love with the punk music scene in Chicago while studying journalism at Northwestern University. While at College in the 80s, he founded the abrasive, noisy post-punk band Big Black. In the 90s, he formed Shellac, an evolution from Big Black with ferocious and abrasive rock sounds.

According to the Guardian, Albini met his wife, Heather Whinna, in the 90’s. Kim Deal of the Pixies and the Breeders, a close friend of Albini’s, told the Guardian last year Heather Whinna was a crucial influence in his life. According to her LinkedIn, Whinna, who works as a filmmaker, has produced and directed a few documents over three decades. Whinna, who has been self-employed by Right Right Right Films since June 2001, has also worked as an event producer for And Now For The Kicker since June 1991.

In a 2015 article for Huffington Post, Steve Albini spoke about his and his wife’s charitable endeavors. The article ” Why I Haven’t Had a Conventional Christmas in 20 Years ” discusses the couple helping low-income families during the holiday season. Whinna, who lives in Chicago, also started Poverty Alleviation Chicago in December 1995.

In the wake of her husband’s death, Heather has yet to issue a statement. Meanwhile, actor Elijah Wood took to social media to pay tribute to the legendary rock producer, writing, “A heartbreaking loss of a legend”.

Per multiple reports, Albini was also a celebrated poker player, winning two coveted bracelets at World Series of Poker tournaments.

