When we talk about the relationships of certain actors, they are always complicated. Well, one such complicated relationship we are going to talk about today is of Emily Atack. Her revelation about her threesomes is quite a news, and we want you to get to know about it all.

Emily has revealed that she used to have threesomes with a married couple – but ended the unusual arrangement when they both fell in love with her. Woaah! Quite an interesting situation to be in, we must say! Well, continue reading further to get the entire scoop.

According to reports in Daily Mail, Emily Atack explained how she found herself in the steamy situation after meeting a man in a pub and exchanged some flirty texts. Reflecting on the past fling on her series The Emily Atack Show, the beauty also joked that it wasn’t easy breaking up with both of the spouses at the same time.

Emily Atack explained how she didn’t realise the man she met in a pub was married at first. She said, “After a bit of flirting and texting, he announces that he’s married, but it’s OK because he and his wife have an open relationship and she wants to meet me

‘Now to some people that would be a red flag but I’m like a bull — red flags drive me wild. It was all fun… for a bit until they both started falling in love with me.”

At this point Emily decided to call it quits and told the couple that they needed to sort out their problems, telling them ‘s****ing me is not the answer’. Speaking on her show, she joked that “breaking up with two people at the same time was very awkward.”

Emily Atack has never shied away from sharing details about her personal life and even teased a huge revelation was coming up in her show back at the start of November. Speaking two weeks ago, Emily admitted that she was sick of her brother George threatening to tell everyone her shocking secret, so she decided to beat him to it.

The Inbetweeners actress revealed, “He’s had this reign of terror on me for years, so I thought right, I’m getting this out in the open.”

Well, we have to admit that Emily Atack found herself in a really bizarre situation. What do you have to say about this?

