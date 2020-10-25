Hilary Duff Expecting Her Second Child With Husband Matthew Koma!

Hilary Duff started her career as a teen star with Disney TV’s Lizzie McGuire and went onto become one of the most successful stars in the industry. Congratulations are in order as Duff is expecting her second child with husband Matthew Koma.

Sharing the good news on her Instagram handle, Hilary Duff wrote, “We are growing!!! Mostly me …” Take a look at the announcement here:

As soon as the pregnancy news went viral on Instagram, Hilary Duff’s friends from across the industry started congratulating the actress and singer. Glee star Lea Michele commented, “Yes!!!! Congratulations!! 💓✨”. This Is Us star Mandy Moore congratulated the couple and wrote, “Yay!! The best news!!! Love you two and can’t wait to be mamas together! Xo”

Mandy is also expecting her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith and we are really happy for all these new momma-to-be.

Hilary is quite active on Instagram and keeps sharing pictures of herself, kids and husband on social media. A while ago, sharing her date night with her dude, Lizzie McGuire actress wrote, “Date night with my dude. I think Luca was blind folded for half of it 😂”

Hilary has two kids named Luca Cruz Comrie (8) and Banks Violet Blair (2). Luca is from her first marriage with ex-husband Mike Comrie and Banks with Matthew.

Hilary keeps sharing pictures with her 2-year-old daughter and recently taking to her Instagram, she wrote, “Just like you, I’m juggling a million things a day: working from home, changing diapers, and trying to navigate virtual learning. Sometimes my head is spinning and I truly have NO idea what’s going on. And you know what? That’s totally OK! We need to normalize not having it all together!!!@happylittlecamperbaby’s natural cotton wipes and diapers give me one less thing to stress about. Now, if only I could find my damn keys… #HLCmom”

Aww!

Well, congratulations Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma. We can’t wait for more baby updates from you guys!

