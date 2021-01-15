Batman is one iconic character that every Hollywood star has dreamt playing. Ben Affleck happens to be one of the actors having garnered mass recognition for donning the cape. Not that is was a breezy ride; the actor had to face criticism when he was first announced as the cape crusader. Not just that, he has also been quite vocal about not enjoying working on Justice League, and it comes as no surprise that he has now called the experience on the JL sets sufferings.

For the unversed Ben Affleck was announced at the Batman in 2013 which brought a bit of a backlash to his bag. Later, when he starrer in Batman Vs Superman, he became the man of the hour, and his jaw-dropping performance wiped all the scepticism amid the audience. But when he wore the Bat Suit again in Justice League, reviews read he seemed disinterested in playing the part. Below is what he feels.

As per Ben Affleck, the actor decided to play Batman after Daredevil just for his kids. He wanted his son to have something to hook to. For that matter, the actor was initially brought on board as the cape crusader by Zack Snyder, and we all know what happened with the theatrical version. In a We Got This Covered report, Affleck said, “I did Batman because I wanted to do it for my kids. I wanted to do something that my son would dig. I mean, my kids didn’t see Argo. Zack wanted to do a version of the Frank Miller Dark Knight graphic novel series, which is a really good version of that.”

But turns out Ben Affleck cannot stop himself from taking a fig at Justice League directed by Joss Whedon. Calling it suffering, he said, “Unfortunately, there are a lot of reasons why things go the way they do in the movie business, and just because your face is on the poster doesn’t mean that you’re dictating all of those things, and even if you were, that they would go well. I wore the suit to my son’s birthday party, which was worth every moment of suffering on Justice League.”

Ben Affleck is now set to reprise the cape crusader in Justice League: Director’s Cut directed by Zack Snyder. He will also play the mentor in The Flash. There are no further updates on his future in DCEU.

