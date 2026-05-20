The previous episode of The Young and the Restless featured Devon and Mariah discussing forgiveness, and it evolved into an intense chat. On the other hand, Daniel tried to broker a truce between his mother, Phyllis, and her archrival, Christine. And lastly, Patty helped Matt Clark navigate Genoa City.

The drama, the worry, the moves, the plotting, the setbacks, the choices, and the chaos is about to touch sky-high in the coming weeks. Here’s what the fans can expect from the May 20, 2026, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama series.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: May 20, 2026

The episode on Wednesday features Victor ordering Michael to strike back against a rival. It is no secret that Victor is ruthless and has no morals. He can do anything to get what he wants, and right now his target is to get his family’s stronghold company back and take revenge on Phyllis and Cane.

The patriarch of the Newman family even stooped low enough to use AI to fake emails and frame his enemies. And he is already taking the next steps to make an even stronger impact. When he asks Michael to strike back against an enemy, what does he have in mind, and who is the rival?

On the other hand, Victoria confronts Nick about his recovery. The whole family has been worried about the latter’s addiction issues. Despite the support and constant check-ins, Nick has not been doing well. Victoria is aware of how hard it can be to heal and recover from something so traumatic.

And so she is trying to be there for her brother. She is worried that Nick may spiral even further, and her concern is only growing. When she has questions about Nick’s recovery, how will he respond? Will he lie? And lastly, Sally worries about Billy’s past catching up with him.

She is pregnant and worried about the trouble Billy may get into because of his choices. His involvement with Cane and Phyllis may land him in deeper trouble than he deserves, and that is an issue for Sally. The whole aftermath of the corporate espionage has been really chaotic and messy.

With Victor focused on getting revenge on anyone even remotely involved, Sally is not wrong to be worried about what it means for Billy and the child that she is pregnant with. What exactly is in store for the two of them now?

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