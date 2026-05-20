The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Zende coming to an understanding about his future at Forrester Creations amidst the mess and uncertainty caused by Hope for the Future. Meanwhile, Taylor gained a new perspective on Brooke. And then lastly, Hope got some bad news.

The drama, the setbacks, the power moves, the changes, the alliances, the chaos, and more are set to elevate in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 20, 2026, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: May 20, 2026

The episode on Wednesday features Katie questioning her motives behind pursuing Hope. She is busy focusing on the success of Logan and how to take it forward after the launch was a big hit. The debut saw Eric’s designs being massively loved and appreciated. And now it’s time to move forward.

For the next collections, Katie wants more to keep the momentum going. To add to it, Liam stated that Hope has not been valued at Forrester Creations and should consider joining Logan instead. Katie loved the idea and is quite ecstatic about the concept. But the latest drama has made doubts crop up.

Donna told Katie that Hope working for Logan will fuel the family drama even further. Since then, Katie has been wondering about her own motives and whether she is keeping her success above other factors. While this move would be a success for Logan, the personal drama would be huge.

What choice will Katie come to when she does some introspection? On the other hand, RJ and Zende put their differences aside for the sake of the company. The two have not gotten along well ever since RJ was handed everything on a platter days after his return to Los Angeles after months.

Zende feels undervalued and not appreciated, and is not happy with how RJ is given priority. But the main goal is to get better at the job and contribute to Forrester in the best way possible. And so far, for that very reason, it seems the two are keeping the tension aside and joining hands for the success of FC.

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Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers, May 19, 2026: Zende Comes To An Understanding While Taylor Gains A New Perspective

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