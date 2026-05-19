The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Ridge seeking to mitigate the fallout from his decision to keep Steffy as co-CEO rather than hand the position to Brooke. On the other hand, Steffy was caught off guard. And then lastly, Dylan urged Remy to respect her wishes.

The drama, the worry, the clashes, the disappointment, the changes, the mess, and more are about to get more heated in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 19, 2026, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama series.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: May 19, 2026

The episode on Tuesday features Zende coming to an understanding about his future at Forrester Creations. He has been frustrated and angry about his work and skills being undervalued at the company. He worked so hard on Hope for the Future, and now the line has been pushed to the back.

It might be his family company, but he clearly doesn’t seem to be getting the benefits of it. To add to it, the case is the opposite for RJ. He is getting not just everything he wants but also appreciation for doing the bare minimum. And to make it worse, he just came back home after many months away.

RJ has been getting opportunities, while Zende is not only getting none of that, but his work is also being shelved. He feels disappointed and quite discouraged, to say the least. What will he do? Meanwhile, Taylor gains a new perspective on Brooke. Is this about the latter’s recent move?

It won’t be a surprise to see Taylor be appalled at Brooke’s attempt to take the co-CEO position from her daughter, Steffy. How will Taylor react, and how will this affect her equation with Brooke? And then lastly, Hope gets some bad news. Her latest plan to push her mother, Brook, ahead failed.

Ridge refused to hand over the position to her, and Steffy continues to be in the chair. And now her plans may have to change with this bad news. What will she do now? Is she going to still stay at Forrester, or will she move to Loga and start a new chapter with her husband, Liam, and aunt, Katie?

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