Actress-singer Hilary Duff says she recently got an eye infection from taking too many coronavirus tests.

Duff took to Instagram Stories on Monday to share photos of her family enjoying the holidays. Among these were photos of her husband Matthew Koma dressed as Santa Claus, with Duff smiling while holding niece Fallon, reports eonline.com.

Hilary Duff also shared that she took a “little trip to the emergency room”.

“Then my eye started to look weird…..and hurt….a lot. Sooo…. took a little trip to the emergency room. I got an eye infection from all the COVID tests at work….cuz you know, 2020 and all,” Hilary shared.

“PS…. My eye is fine, needed antibiotics,” she wrote along with a photo of herself opening presents with her children.

Duff, who is currently expecting her third child, shares son Luca Cruz Comrie with ex-husband Mike Comrie, and daughter Banks Violet Bair with husband Koma.

