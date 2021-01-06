Drew McIntyre has always been treated as a chosen one but it’s his 2.0 version that has impressed one and all. In a true sense, his glorious run started after he won Royal Rumble in 2020. Cut to now, in this year’s rumble, he might take on Goldberg. Yes, you read that right!

We might get to see a championship contest between Drew and the spear machine. For the unversed, the 54-year-old returned on a recent episode of Monday Night RAW. He challenged the reigning champion for a title match at Royal Rumble 2021.

Speaking of the contest that’s most likely to happen, it’s learnt that the move has been planned by none other than Vince McMahon. Yes, the boss of WWE himself wants the match to happen. As per SK Wrestling, Vince wants Drew McIntyre to enter the league of biggest superstars by defeating Goldberg.

Interestingly, the same report states that the creative team isn’t happy of Vince McMahon’s plan. Moreover, Vince wants Drew McIntyre to retain his title against Goldberg. Let’s wait and see if the match is officially placed on cards or not. It’ll be unveiled in one of the upcoming RAW episodes

Speaking of Royal Rumble 2021, the pay-per-view will take place on 31st January.

Meanwhile, Daniel Bryan was the first official member for 30-man Royal Rumble match. Post him, few more players have joined the list. Yesterday, AJ Styles took to Twitter and announced of being part of the match.

AJ Styles wrote, “Legends night? I’m going to start this night with a legendary announcement. The Phenomenal One is entering the 2021 #RoyalRumble match! #WWERaw @TheGiantOmos.” Apart from Daniel Bryan and Bobby Lashley, Styles has become the third official entrant of the match.

Speaking of 30-woman Royal Rumble 2021, Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax’s names have been made official.

