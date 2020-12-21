After a blow of low television ratings, WWE was dying for a much-needed boost, and TLC (Tables, Ladders & Chairs) seems just done that. The pay-per-view was really an entertaining one. Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles and Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton were the main card matches. Let’s take a look, how the event got concluded.

The kick-off show started with a match between Big E, Daniel Bryan, Otis and Chad Gable vs. Sami Zayn, Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura and King Corbin, in which the former team emerged victorious. The main event started with a championship match between Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles.

Have a look at WWE TLC 2020 results:

Drew McIntyre (C) vs. AJ Styles (WWE Championship)

The singles match turned into a triple threat when The Miz cashed his Money In The Bank briefcase. But at the end, it was Scottish Psychopath who retained his title.

Sasha Banks (C) vs. Carmella – (SmackDown Women’s Championship)

Sasha Banks retained her title by defeating Carmella in a high-quality match.

The New Day (C) vs. The Hurt Business – (RAW Tag Team Championship)

The stable of The Hurt Business became the new RAW Tag Team champion.

Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (C) vs. Asuka & Charlotte Flair – (Women’s Tag Team Championship)

The team of Asuka and Charlotte Flair defeated the champs to become new Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Roman Reigns (C) vs. Kevin Owens – (Universal Championship)

Roman Reigns retained his title thanks to a low blow and Jey Uso.

The Fiend vs. Randy Orton – (Firefly Inferno Match)

Randy Orton defeated The Fiend aka Bray Wyatt in a highly entertaining match.

So, that’s the entire results’ card of WWE TLC 2020. The pay-per-view event was truly an entertaining one!

