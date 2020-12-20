Advertisement

Former POTUS, Barack Obama is back with yet another list of his favourites. Just a few days back he shared his favourite movies, TV shows and books of 2020. And now the latest is the list of his favourite songs of the year.

Advertisement

Sharing the list with his 34 million + followers on Instagram, Barack Obama wrote, “Here are some of my favorite songs of the year. As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together. I hope you find a new song or two to listen to.”

Take a look at the list of Barack Obama’s favourite songs of 2020:

1. Savage Remix – Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyonce

2. Love Is The King – Jeff Tweedy

3. FRANCHISE – Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A.

4. Nada – Lido Pimienta ft. Li Saumet

5. Can’t Do Much – Waxahatchee

6. The Bigger Picture – Lil Baby

7. Ghosts – Bruce Springsteen

8. Levitating – Dua Lipa ft. DaBaby

9. The Climb Back – J. Cole

10. Repeat– J Hus ft. Koffee

11. Damage – H.E.R.

12. Summer 2020 – Jhené Aiko

13. Brave – Ruston Kelly

14. Uwrongo (Edit) – Prince Kaybee, Shimza, Black Motion & Ami Faku

15. Better Distractions – Faye Webster

16. Lemonade – Internet Money ft. Don Toliver, Gunna & NAV

17. Blue World – Mac Miller

18. CUT EM IN – Anderson .Paak ft. Rick Ross

19. Starting Over – Chris Stapleton

20. Mecca – Spillage Village, Jid & EARTHGANG

21. La Difícil – Bad Bunny

22. Essence– WizKid ft. Tems

23. All My Girls Like To Fight – Hope Tala

24. Kyoto – Phoebe Bridgers

25. SUN CAME OUT – Gunna

26. Remember Where You Are – Jessie Ware

27. 4 My Ppl – Goodie Mob

28. Distance – Yebba

29. one life, might live – Little Simz

Well, we must say that Barack Obama has a terrific choice of music! What do you think?

Which is your most favourite song among these? Let us know in the comments section. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates.

Must Read: Peaky Blinders Season 6 To Get Back On Floors In Early 2021, Talent Agency Flooded With Applications

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube