Former POTUS, Barack Obama is back with yet another list of his favourites. Just a few days back he shared his favourite movies, TV shows and books of 2020. And now the latest is the list of his favourite songs of the year.
Sharing the list with his 34 million + followers on Instagram, Barack Obama wrote, “Here are some of my favorite songs of the year. As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together. I hope you find a new song or two to listen to.”
Take a look at the list of Barack Obama’s favourite songs of 2020:
1. Savage Remix – Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyonce
2. Love Is The King – Jeff Tweedy
3. FRANCHISE – Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A.
4. Nada – Lido Pimienta ft. Li Saumet
5. Can’t Do Much – Waxahatchee
6. The Bigger Picture – Lil Baby
7. Ghosts – Bruce Springsteen
8. Levitating – Dua Lipa ft. DaBaby
9. The Climb Back – J. Cole
10. Repeat– J Hus ft. Koffee
11. Damage – H.E.R.
12. Summer 2020 – Jhené Aiko
13. Brave – Ruston Kelly
14. Uwrongo (Edit) – Prince Kaybee, Shimza, Black Motion & Ami Faku
15. Better Distractions – Faye Webster
16. Lemonade – Internet Money ft. Don Toliver, Gunna & NAV
17. Blue World – Mac Miller
18. CUT EM IN – Anderson .Paak ft. Rick Ross
19. Starting Over – Chris Stapleton
20. Mecca – Spillage Village, Jid & EARTHGANG
21. La Difícil – Bad Bunny
22. Essence– WizKid ft. Tems
23. All My Girls Like To Fight – Hope Tala
24. Kyoto – Phoebe Bridgers
25. SUN CAME OUT – Gunna
26. Remember Where You Are – Jessie Ware
27. 4 My Ppl – Goodie Mob
28. Distance – Yebba
29. one life, might live – Little Simz
Well, we must say that Barack Obama has a terrific choice of music! What do you think?
Which is your most favourite song among these? Let us know in the comments section. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates.
