Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back released in 1980 recently hit the golden number 50 as Lucasfilm celebrated its fortieth anniversary. In order to excite the oh-so loyal fan base who worship this franchise, the makers have released a video featuring rare footage back from the day.

In the seven-minute video, we see how the makers faced so many troubles to achieve what they did. Also, how tough it was to execute a particular sequence on the ice planet Hoth.

We also see the camaraderie between Harrison Ford and the late Carrie Fisher. Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels and Billy Dee William also make some contributions to the video. Mark is also seen prepping up for his battle with Darth Vader.

Mark Hamill said: “Usually when you do a sequel, they want to just repeat the experience, and that would mean that the second film would end with exhilaration and triumph.”

He also added, “It was so daring. I don’t think we were ever able to be that surprising again because it was deeper, it was more cerebral, it was more spiritual and the fact that we faced defeat at the end.”

Check out the video:

Thor: Love And Thunder director Taika Waititi in The Star Wars Show reveals his favourite ‘Empire Strikes Back’ moment. He said, “My favourite moment is on Dagobah when Luke is trying to bring his X-wing out of the swamp. Then Yoda, with his three little fingers, brings the thing out of the swamp. Not only just brings it up to the surface, out of the water, and what does Luke say? ‘I don’t believe it.’ That, for me, is the best moment in the film. That’s a message I can take with me throughout my life.”

Star Wars fans, what’s your favourite ‘Empire Strikes Back’ moment? Share in the comments section below.

