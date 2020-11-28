Since last month, every Star Wars eagerly wait for Friday to come so that they could catch up with a new episode of The Mandalorian Season 2. The show stars Pedro Pascal in the titular role. The show is loved for a lot of reasons and one of them is Baby Yoda. Since season one, everyone is addressing the cute creature with that name or The Child.

The Mandalorian Season 2 creator Jon Favreau had already cleared that The Child’s name is not Baby Yoda. But that didn’t stop fans from calling him that. In yesterday’s episode 5 ‘The Jedi’, the makers finally revealed his real name ‘Grogu’. Yes, believe it or not, that’s his real name.

One would expect fans having a meltdown after knowing the real name. While some think it’s cute, several fans are not ready to accept him as ‘Grogu’. A lot of fans took to Twitter and shared hilarious memes to express how they are feeling with this revelation. The fifth episode ‘The Jedi’ also had Rosario Dawson play the role of one of the powerful Jedis, Ashoka Tano. We also got to see Pedro Pascal aka The Mandalorian’s strong bond with The Child.

The memes on the internet are not just about his real name, but also of his cuteness and equation with Mando. One person wrote, “The Walt Disney Company knowing you hate Baby Yoda’s name, but also knowing you wouldn’t be satisfied no matter what it was”.

Another person tweeted, “I can’t believe baby yoda’s real name is gabagool #TheMandalorian”.

Check out the reactions and memes below:

Well, it looks like The Child’s real name has really shocked the fans.

Meanwhile, director Dave Filoni directed the 5th episode ‘The Jedi’ of The Mandalorian season 2. Fans can’t get enough of the brilliancy in Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ director’s writing and Ashoka Tano’s authentic look in the episode.

Pedro Pascal had also taken to his Twitter page yesterday to express his excitement. The actor wrote, “Guys. Particularly excited for everyone to see @dave_filoni do his thing with #Chapter13 of #TheMandalorian. It’s pretty poggers. Did I do that right?”.

Did you like the name ‘Grogu’? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

