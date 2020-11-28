Keanu Reeves, who was reportedly shooting for the fourth instalment of The Matrix franchise in Berlin, has been frequently spotted with his artist girlfriend Alexandra Grant in the city. The loved-up couple’s pictures also went viral on social media giving fans much-needed expectation that when the duo will get married. Now it seems fans have finally had something to rejoice.

If latest reports are to believed, the Canadian Actor is apparently ready to leave behind his single life at the age of 56, and gearing up for a private wedding ceremony to his artist girlfriend, Alexandra Grant. However, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the wedding won’t be a starry affair.

According to OK! Magazine’s December 7, 2020 issue, Keanu Reeves and Alexandra are apparently planning to tie the knot in an elegant and intimate ceremony at Keanu’s home in Hollywood Hills. A source had revealed to the publication that the duo is making everything in their power to keep the wedding ceremony extremely contained. The source said, “It’s all very hush-hush. It wouldn’t be a showy affair.”

The source also revealed to the outlet that the couple is planning to organize their wedding sometime before the year. “It seems like Keanu and Alexandra would want their day to be a celebration of their love, not an industry event,” said the unnamed source.

The John Wick star and his 47-year-old girlfriend have tried to keep their relationship a secret under wraps, but there’s no denying that they are a match made in heaven. Recently, Alexandra Grant accompanied her boyfriend to Germany for his “The Matrix 4” shoot. The couple even packed into some PDA and the pictures went viral on social media. According to a report by the National Enquirer, an insider said, “They may even get hitched in Germany. They love it there and have been living in this kind of bubble for weeks while he shoots his movie.”

Alexandra had also previously opened up about her relationship with Keanu Reeves during a conversation with Vogue Magazine earlier this year. The artist also hinted that she has been thinking about marriage, and said, “Love is deeply important to my identity.”

However, it’s worth pointing out that nothing has been made official yet, so the above information can only be taken as speculations.

