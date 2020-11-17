The year 2020 has been full of uncertainty, and it looks like, many have no clue what’s next. Talking about the film industry, it has suffered immensely during the last 6-7 months. A lot of movies are postponed from their release date, shootings were halted, and some are yet to begin. One such film is Keanu Reeves starter, The Matrix 4. It also stars Jessica Henwick who was worried that the film might get cancelled.

The shooting of the movie was stalled in March when it had just been 4 weeks of shooting in Berlin. It resumed in August 2020. However, it came as a surprise when the release date was postponed to 2022. It is a year’s delay than the original release date of the film. Hence, Jessica is unsure of the film’s future.

The shooting of The Matrix 4 is currently happening in Germany. In an interaction with WWD, when Jessica Henwick was asked about the shoot, she answered, “Oh, it’s definitely surreal.”

The actress further shared how she feared the film might get cancelled due to the pandemic. The Matrix 4 actress added, “I think when it’s still happening it’s hard to discuss. But it’s been pretty insane. It’s a whirlwind, but I’m very grateful to be working in these circumstances and so grateful that we were able to come back to the film, because it was a big fear that when the lockdown happened that we might just stop altogether. So, yeah, I feel very lucky right now.”

Well, it’s good to see that things have got back to normal with a lot of changes and precautions on the sets now. Along with Keanu Reeves and Jessica Henwick, the film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, and Jonathan Groff.

Last month, Priyanka Chopra joined the star cast for the shooting of The Matrix 4. She had teased about joining Keanu Reeves and others on the sets through her Instagram stories.

Is the 2022 delay is a lot of the film? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

