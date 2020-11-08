Way before starring in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Jessica Henwick was supposed to be a part of this iconic saga. She eventually got to portray the role of X-Wing pilot Jessika Pava, but that wasn’t her first character choice to star in this ‘galaxy far far away’ franchise.

She was eyeing to grab the titular role of Rey, which finally was done by Daisy Ridley. In her recent conversation, she has opened up about how difficult it was to see that role slipping away from her.

In a conversation with NME, Jessica Henwick said, “It was very hard for me when I didn’t get it. But I see why – Daisy Ridley did such an incredible job, and it was 100 per cent her journey to make. It wasn’t meant for me – my life would have been completely different.”

Not just she lost Rey’s role to Daisy but also had to audition for six months to get close to getting that character. She said, “Oh my God, dude. That was f-cking six months. That was a long one. I was auditioning for a different character, actually, so I spent six months auditioning for that character.”

On finally getting a role in Star Wars franchise, she added, “And then, at the end, J.J. said, ‘I want you to be in the film, but I want to write a character for you,’ That’s how Jess Pava was created. So, it was a very, very long experience. It’s hard because I’ve been doing this long enough to know that you go in, audition, put it to the back of your mind, don’t think about it and don’t get emotionally invested.”

